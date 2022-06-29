How To Watch The Addams Family Movies And TV Shows Online

Since Charles Addams first created The Addams Family in 1938, the kooky and all together spooky family has been a major part of the pop culture landscape. As time passes, affection for The Addams Family grows. The love for this fictional family is likely because many generations have grown up with some incarnation of The Addams Family. Those looking for a nostalgic escape have plenty of The Addams Family streaming movies and TV shows to watch.

There have been many Addams Family projects, and most have stayed true to the essence of the characters. Let’s look at all The Addams Family streaming TV shows and movies currently available to watch.

(Image credit: MGM Television)

The Addams Family (1964-1966)

The Addams Family is an ABC TV show that aired from 1964 to 1966. It stars Carolyn Jones, John Astin, Jackie Coogan, Ted Cassidy, Lisa Loring, Blossom Rock, and Ken Weatherwax. It is a sitcom that follows the everyday adventures of the Addams family and the first TV series to focus on the lovable strange family.

Though the show only had 64 episodes over the span of two seasons, because it’s a classic TV show that many grew up watching, either as it aired or in syndication, this is one of the most well known versions of the family. By many, it’s considered the most iconic and true version of the Addams family.

Stream The Addams Family on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

Buy The Addams Family on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

The Addams Family (1973)

In 1973, Hanna-Barbera created a Saturday morning cartoon version of The Addams Family. It only aired for one season and had 16 episodes. Because of its short run, this may be one of the lesser known versions of The Addams Family.

Jackie Coogan and Ted Cassidy, who appear in the 1964 version of The Addams Family, voiced animated versions of their characters in this cartoon. The voice over cast also includes Lennie Weinrib, Janet Waldo, Cindy Henderson, John Stephenson, and a young Jodie Foster as Pugsley. This may not be Hanna-Barbera’s most iconic cartoon, but it’s a fun addition to the Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe .

Buy The Addams Family on Youtube.

Buy The Addams Family on DVD on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family is a 1991 movie version of the characters. It’s also one of the more well-known adaptations of the original cartoon. The Addams Family cast includes Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman. Many Addams Family fans love this movie because the actors really transform into these characters by maintaining the perfect comedic notes and creepy likability of this family.

This is one of Christina Ricci’s most well-known roles and one that she would love to play again . While filming, she even had some input into the film’s twist .

Stream The Addams Family on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Rent/buy The Addams Family on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Addams Family Values is the sequel to 1991's The Addams Family. Most of the main cast returns for this sequel. Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) attend summer camp, while Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) plans to marry a serial killer named Debbie (Joan Cusack).

Addams Family Values is one of those rare comedy sequels that are just as good as the original film. It’s a fun film, though a bit dark, that continues to showcase how well the entire cast can bring the Addams family to life. Joan Cusack is a clever addition, as she is really entertaining to watch as this devious character.

Stream Addams Family Values on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Rent/buy Addams Family Values on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family is an animated movie that wasn’t spooky or kooky enough for some but performed well at the box office. The Addams Family voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Nick Kroll. This animated adventure follows the family as the real world starts to disturb their dark peace.

The Addams Family may appeal to fans of the original TV series and the first set of movies because it’s a reimagining of these memorable, timeless characters with intriguing visuals.

Rent/buy The Addams Family on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Addams Family 2 is the sequel to the 2019 animated The Addams Family. Most of the original voice cast returns, but Javon Walton replaces Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley. Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn join the cast of this Addams Family sequel. The Addams Family 2 takes the creepy clan on a road trip as they try to take a vacation.

This film also received less than favorable reviews but should appeal to those who loved this film’s predecessor.

Stream The Addams Family 2 Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Rent/buy The Addams Family 2 on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday (2022)

Wednesday is the upcoming Netflix and Tim Burton collaboration that reimagines The Addams Family with Wednesday Addams as the lead. We know a few things about Wednesday , including that Christina Ricci has a role in it . Wednesday’s cast includes Jenna Ortega as the title character, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia , and Luis Guzman as Gomez.

In June 2022, Netflix released the first teaser for Wednesday , which didn’t reveal much, but it did tease that the TV show is coming soon, meaning in the fall of 2022. It will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Bookmark Wednesday on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

A few Addams Family TV shows and movies weren’t included on this list because they are not available to stream or buy on DVD. The New Addams Family is a sitcom that ran from 1998 to 1999. It aired on Fox Family in the States which eventually became Freeform . John Astin, who played Gomez in the 1964 version, had a guest role as a character called Grandpapa Addams in this TV show. It’s not available on Amazon or other streaming services, but episodes may be on YouTube.

Halloween with the New Addams Family is a 1977 TV movie that reunited the cast of the 1964 sitcom. It was once available on Amazon but is no longer available to rent or buy on that platform. Those who really want to watch it may find VHS copies on eBay or other auction sites. There was also another animated TV show called The Addams Family that aired from 1992 to 1993.

Warner Archive’s official YouTube page has the theme song video available to watch but hasn’t posted any episodes or clips. Those wanting to see this animated show may want to follow the page just in case it posts episodes in the future. In 1998, Tim Curry played Gomez in Addams Family Reunion. It may not be one of the best Tim Curry movies , but we’re sad it isn’t available to stream or to watch on DVD. However, if you have a VHS player, then you can purchase it on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

The Addams Family is the ultimate example of how to make lovable, weird and wacky gothic characters, so we hope that Hollywood just keeps making Addams family movies and TV shows until the end of time.