Fans Are Still Remembering James Earl Jones’ Greatness Following His Death As A Big Bang Theory Moment Goes Viral

Big Bang Theory has had many big guest stars that Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard nerded out to like Bob Newhart, Leonard Nimoy, Stephen Hawking, and more. But, one of the most memorable cameo appearances was James Earl Jones’ guest-starring role who had a very fun night with Sheldon. Following the death of the beloved Star Wars actor , fans are still remembering the veteran star’s Big Bang Theory cameo and have made that memorable moment go viral.

In "The Convention Conundrum" episode, Sheldon researches that the James Earl Jones is eating dinner at a sushi restaurant where he eagerly meets him. Compared to all of Sheldon’s other unfortunate celebrity encounters, The Lion King actor actually welcomes the young physicist and invites him to his table. CBS Morning Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou decided to throw back that favorite Big Bang Theory moment in an X video . Fans are loving the A-list cameo and the scene when Jones and Sheldon prank Carrie Fisher who also cameoed:

Of all of his performances, this one is my favorite 🥹😄Rest in peace James Earl Jones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xt2mNQwgQNSeptember 9, 2024

It still makes me laugh rewatching Sheldon and James Earl Jones’ first meeting. Social media users are eating up the funny clip too to the point where it’s going viral with more than 180K likes and 7.2 million views. Fans couldn’t help but chime in their positive reactions to the unforgettable scene:

His appearance was both hilarious and special, making the episode unforgettable.- @CharanUppalapati

I LOVE this episode so much!!! Tijuana!!- @Sherry

I love the fact that it was because of this episode that James finally met Carrie Fisher, despite having been in the same production decades ago.- @Fede_Car

This is one of my favorite episodes of The Big Bang Theory ever. I love when they play the prank on Carrie Fisher. I still laugh so hard to this day.- @LizzieW

Best cameo appearance by the legend. That deep voice😍- @Ashok_Writes

As James Earl Jones is known for playing villains like Star Wars ’ most powerful Sith Lord Darth Vader, Thulsa Doom in Conan the Barbarian, and Claudius in the stage production of Hamlet, it was refreshing to see this goofy, lighter side of the EGOT winner. He and Sheldon goofed around on a Ferris wheel, sang karaoke, went to a strip bar, and played “ding, dong, ditch” on Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher.

If you can believe it, the two Star Wars alums actually met for the first time on The Big Bang Theory set and not in the George Lucas films! I guess this makes sense since James Earl Jones’ work in Star Wars was voicing Darth Vader in a sound booth. Showrunner Steve Molaro said the first thing Carrie Fisher humorously said to Jones when they met was, “Dad.” Talk about a long-awaited meeting thanks to the CBS sitcom crew!

Even though Star Wars is one of James Earl Jones’ most memorable performances, it’s still incredibly nice to see fans take appreciation of other stellar performances of The Sandlot actor's career . Whether he plays the dark villain or a big-hearted human being, Jones’ versatile talents will always be remembered. You can watch “The Convention Conundrum” episode and others from The Big Bang Theory on your Max subscription .