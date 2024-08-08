Fans Are Wondering If Selena Gomez Is Engaged To Benny Blanco For One Very Specific Reason

Wait a minute, are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged? While we don’t really know, the actress did post a suspicious mirror selfie that has fans thinking the couple may be taking the next step toward tying the knot.

Selena Gomez took to her IG Stories to post a cute mirror selfie of her in a pretty ivory dress and presumably Benny Blanco standing next to her but facing in the opposite direction. The caption says “A night out,” and there’s a conveniently placed pink hearts emoji over her left ring finger, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Selena Gomez)

Quickly, reports came out that it seemed like she was teasing an engagement, and fans on X posted about the tease too. For example, @elco__ss wrote:

Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged-

@porterbow3ns was on the same page too. They also took note of the seemingly strategically placed emoji, posting:

I think Selena Gomez just got engaged bc why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?

Perez Hilton , CelebScope and more also read into this post in a way that assumed she might be teasing an engagement.

Some people are totally convinced by the photo too, and are already congratulating the couple. For example, @ferdeljunco wrote:

SELENA GOMEZ IS ENGAGED.

As of right now, Gomez and Blanco have not confirmed an engagement, and we don’t know if those pink hearts were a deliberate choice or just a coincidence.

Notably, the two are very publically affectionate. While Selena Gomez takes breaks from the internet , when she’s on, she loves to show love for her boyfriend, and Blanco reciprocates that affection – just look at his comment on her birthday post .

Also, just a few hours after the mirror selfie was posted, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a captionless gallery of images that featured her and her boyfriend being adorable and in love:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

After being friends for a long time, the two became an official couple in December of 2023, and over the last nine months, they’ve made their love for each other abundantly clear. During an interview with Howard Stern , Blanco raved about his partner, and even said when the interviewer asked about when he was going to propose:

When I look at her, I do say, I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.

So, it sounds like these two are in it for the long haul, and who knows maybe Gomez was covering up an engagement ring. However, the fact of the matter is we won’t really know until she confirms it herself.

While we wait and see if we get a bit more clarity on this suspicious and sweet selfie that we're studying like a piece of evidence in Only Murders, let’s talk about what we know is coming up next in Selena Gomez’s life.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on Tuesday, August 27. Gomez and her longtime co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, will be joined by a stacked new cast that includes Eugene Levy , Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis and so many more, and we can’t wait!