‘Got The Hottest Chick In The Game’: Benny Blanco Didn’t Hold Back In Endearing Birthday Message To Selena Gomez, But Steve Martin’s Response Was Priceless
Laughter is the best medicine, and a decent b-day gift.
Since birthdays only come around once a year, it only makes sense to go big and spend that time with loved ones. In Selena Gomez’s case, that first involved reflecting on the age-old friendships she’s made with Only Murders in the Building co-stars. Then came some sun-soaked celebrating, complete with an A+ balloon banner with her name in it. Fittingly, her beau Benny Blanco shared some sweet messages and memories about the entertainer, but just as fittingly, Steve Martin’s hilarity stole the show.
Gomez took to Instagram to share a little self-love on her big day, which obviously came complete with tons of adoring comments from her ever-growing fanbase, as well as celeb friends such as Avatar’s Zoe Saldaña, Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli, Top Chef host Kristen Kish and more. But you know that top comment belonged to her music producer S.O., who wrote the following:
In the second and third pics of Gomez's Instagram carousel, the chain in question can be seen. It's a jeweled lower-case "b," which is right on brand for the musician. (And a slightly less NSFW gift than what Blanco received after his Dave appearances.) But wait, what if that "b" doesn't stand for either Benny or Blanco, but rather for Brazzos, the faux New York detective played by Charles-Haden Savage, who himself is played by Steve Martin! [Many gasps from the audience.]
That probably wouldn't make much sense, and isn't the kind of assumption that a pro like Brazzos would make, but here's the A+ response Martin had to Blanco's birthday post comment:
So maybe there was a Brazzos chain involved somewhere. Or maybe it was a bike chain. Or even a chain of fast food restaurants...
Check out Selena Gomez's full IG post below in all of its picturesque, balloon-accompanied glory.
The chain comment wasn't the only public birthday message Benny Blanco shared with Selena Gomez. As she shared in her IG stories, he also dropped a throwback post to the time in 2019, around four years before they got together, when he cameoed in the music video for "I Can't Get Enough." Here's what he told her:
It appears to have been a pretty good first 32 years on the planet for Selena Gomez, so here's to as many happy returns as she can muster!
Only Murders in the Building's Season 4 cast is arguably the best one yet, with new stars such as Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria and more. Fans can find all those actors, as well as Gomez and Martin, whenever the murder-mystery comedy debuts on Friday, August 27 for fans with Hulu subscriptions..
While waiting to see who's getting offed next, and to see if Shannon farting in co-star Meryl Streep's face made it into the final cut, check out our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
