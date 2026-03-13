My Favorite Part Of The Scrubs Revival Has Less To Do With The OG Characters Than I Expected

When I heard that a new season of Scrubs was coming to the 2026 TV schedule, it felt like exactly the kind of thing I’ve been missing from my weekly TV viewing. These days it feels like there are just not enough good half-hour comedies for me to latch onto, and I already have a long history with the show from its original run. But, I gotta tell ya, now that I’ve seen the first few episodes, I’ve really surprised myself over one thing I’m already invested in: the interns.

I Already Love The Interns? Yeah… I'm As Surprised As You Are

Y’all, I’m genuinely amazed by this, because when I first read about the Scrubs revival I had absolutely zero interest in the next generation of characters – especially because it’s become such a trope when it comes to Hollywood reviving movies and TV shows that can get so tiring to watch. Yet, here I am just a few episodes in starting to really latch on to each of these new characters little by little.

Now, in the first episode I really wasn’t into them at all, but I noticed that I'm starting to get more invested in the new characters with each new episode. My favorite of the bunch has to be the adorable British one, Asher, who is hilariously squeamish. Then, there’s the sweet relationship between Dashana and Amara that took place during the plotline with Turk's surgery robot. But, I knew I was really done for when the show also started getting me interested in the social media influencer character of Sam and the stoic frat boy-type character of Blake.

But, hey, we’re also talking about a show produced by Bill Lawrence, who got me to care about football/soccer while watching Ted Lasso, so should I really be shocked? Realizing I could buy into the interns… and get my favorite Scrubs characters back only makes the revival better, especially considering I walked into it with low expectations for this aspect of the show.

The Scrubs Revival's Attention To Everything Makes It Better All Around

It’s kind of the whole package of new additions, too. I also love the pair of gossipy nurses, Vanessa Bayer’s “feelings police” character of Sibby Wilson is pretty funny, and I’m totally into the rivalry that’s already been formed between J.D. and Joel Kim Booster’s Dr. Kevin Park.

That’s not to say that all the stuff with the original characters isn’t also working on me. J.D. and Turk's bromance is as fun to watch as ever. I even like that J.D. and Elliot twist regarding the pair having gone through a divorce that led Lawrence to respond to a disgruntled fan. I think it creates an interesting tension, and helps with grounding the show in a way where it doesn’t feel like the characters were frozen in time between Scrubs’s polarizing Season 9 (which wrapped up in 2010) and this revival, all these years later. It also makes me want to see them get back together slowly throughout this run.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the quality of the show so far. It feels like a natural return to the series rather than a careless rehash, and that makes me really excited for the rest of the season.