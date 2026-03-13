Someone Pointed Out Jewel Staite Was Handcuffed A Lot In Stargate: Atlantis, And Now She Can't Unsee It

While some may know actress Jewel Staite in the science fiction realm for playing Kaylee Frye in the short-lived, yet still beloved TV series Firefly, we also can’t forget about her years playing Jennifer Keller on Stargate: Atlantis. Jennifer was introduced in the Season 3 finale and became one of the show’s most important characters for the rest of its five-season run. That said, someone pointed out how Jennifer was handcuffed a lot during Atlantis, and now Staite can’t unsee it.

It’s been over 15 years since Stargate: Atlantis ended on the then-Sci-Fi Channel, but evidently there are still things about the show that can still take Jew Staite by surprise. On her Instagram page, she shared the below video of her reacting to a quick compilation of the times Jennifer Keller spent handcuffed or having her hands bound:

Ok, so Jennifer Keller fell victim to the damsel in distress trope quite a bit on Stargate: Atlantis. I do like how Jewel Staite’s expression goes from, “There’s no way” to “You actually make a good point” as those pictures are being shown. With the amount of times she was handcuffed, it probably would have been wise for Jennifer to learn the art of lockpicking so that she’d be able to get out of these uncomfortable situations.

Jewel Staite actually first appeared on Stargate: Atlantis as a Wraith named Ellia, but after Paul McGillion’s Carson Beckett was killed off in the episode “Sunday” (McGillion would go on to play a clone of the character in the final two seasons), Staite was brought back to play the new Chief Medical Officer for the Atlantis Expedition. Jennifer Keller was also caught in a love traingle with Jason Momoa’s Ronon Dex and David Hewlitt’s Rodney McKay, and she would ultimately declare her love to the latter in the Season 5 episode “Brain Storm.”

Unfortunately, as already mentioned, Stargate: Atlantis ended after half a decade on the air, so fans didn’t get to see Jennifer and McKay as a couple for that long. However, perhaps there’s hope for seeing one or both of them again. Last November, it was announced that a Stargate revival TV show is in the works, which has tapped franchise vet Martin Gero as showrunner and will be exclusively streamable with a Prime Video subscription. Revival means the new series will be set in the same continuity as the previous shows, so maybe there will be opportunities for Jewel Staite and David Hewlitt to reprise their roles.

We’ll let you know if that ends up happening, but for now, Stargate: Atlantis can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, Jewel Staite most recently appeared in four episodes of Resident Alien Season 4, and that series is accessible with both a Netflix subscription and Peacock subscription.