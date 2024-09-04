FBI: International Adds Jay Hayden For Season 4 Role, And I'm Touched By All The Love From His Station 19 Family

Station 19 aired its final episode back in spring of the 2024 TV schedule, and stars are landing new projects after a rescue from Netflix never happened. Jay Hayden, who appeared in all seven seasons of ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff as Travis Montgomery, is the latest to join a new show. The former on-screen firefighter is becoming an on-screen FBI agent as part of the cast of FBI: International Season 4.

Jay Hayden is set to recur on CBS' FBI: International, according to Deadline, with his first appearance arriving later in the fourth season. He'll play a character by the name of Agent Tyler Booth, said to be "intelligent and charismatic" as he turns up in Budapest in need of an assist from the Fly Team.

International will start the new season with the premiere on October 15. There's no official date for Hayden at the time of writing, but if he's not slated to debut until the later portion of Season 4, then it's possible that fans won't see him in his new role until 2025. The actor's former Station 19 coworkers wasted no time in congratulating him on the new job, though, no matter when his first episode airs.

After Jay Hayden posted the news on his Instagram account, his Station 19 family hit up his comment section with supportive messages:

Ortiz added an extra message on her Instagram Stories by writing "Can't wait to see you on screen again!" to Hayden. All in all, I'm happy to see these interactions between actors who are no longer working on the same show, and I'm just relieved that Station 19 is available streaming with a Hulu subscription to see these stars in action together despite the cancellation. ABC's new Thursday night lineup starting this fall is comprised of 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, and Grey's Anatomy.

Personally, I also got a kick out of a Chicago P.D. star visiting Jay Hayden's comment section in light of Jesse Lee Soffer joining FBI: International Season 4 as the new lead. Patrick John Flueger, who starred in One Chicago's cop drama with Soffer for all of the latter's ten seasons, wrote this to congratulate Hayden:

No fuckin way!?!?!?! Dude….This is fantastic news!!! Congratulations Jay! Take good care of our dude @jesseleesoffer

This may not quite be Tracy Spiridakos making a guest appearance on FBI: International after her own departure from Chicago P.D., but it's fun to see Patrick John Flueger shout out his longtime co-star while congratulating Jay Hayden. Prior to Station 19's cancellation as Grey's Anatomy's sister series, Hayden was part of one of TV's largest franchises outside of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe that includes Chicago P.D. and FBI: International.

FBI: International is likely heading into a transition period to start Season 4 before Jay Hayden even arrives. Despite the show going through several cast changes already, Luke Kleintank had been the consistent lead of International and Forrester the undisputed boss of the Fly Team from the very beginning. The arrival of Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell at the end of Season 3 initially seemed like the FBI series introducing its new lead early, before news broke over summer hiatus that Jesse Lee Soffer was joining to play a character who definitely isn't Forrester 2.0.

If you want to revisit the third season of FBI: International ahead of the upcoming Season 4 premiere on October 15, you can find the episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now. The most recent seasons of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are available on the streamer as well.