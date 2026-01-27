FBI: Most Wanted’s Edwin Hodge Celebrated His Birthday On The Matlock Set In Sweet Video, And Skye P. Marshall Has Me Hyped For His Arrival

Matlock has been on a break from new episodes on CBS since the fall finale in December, which closed off Billy’s story with a strong performance from Leah Lewis. The return in the 2026 TV schedule will result in FBI: Most Wanted’s Edwin Hodge joining real-life wife Skye P. Marshall as a guest star, and the Critics Choice Awards nominee’s comments about her husband combined with his sweet on-set birthday celebration leave me excited for seeing him back on CBS after FBI: Most Wanted’s cancellation.

Edwin Hodge Celebrated His Birthday On Matlock

Edwin Hodge will become the second Matlock cast spouse to appear as a guest in Season 2, after Melanie Lynskey’s surprise arrival as a character in an entirely different storyline than husband Jason Ritter. Deadline reports that Hodge will guest star on Matlock as Langston, a guy who can count on his charm to get him a long way in life with two PhDs: neuroscience and philosophy.

He turned 41 while filming on the CBS hit, and Skye P. Marshall led the cast in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” and a plate of doughnuts. Take a look:

Hodge and Marshall married in 2024, and both starred in the short-lived medical drama Good Sam before later being cast in more successful CBS shows. FBI: Most Wanted’s cancellation came as a shock back in 2025, but Matlock was renewed for Season 3 shortly after Hodge’s casting was announced.

Skye P. Marshall Hyping Her Husband Up

While there aren’t enough details about Langston to get too excited about what he’ll bring to Matlock, Skye P. Marshall wasted no time in hyping up her husband’s arrival. When he initially posted the guest star news on Instagram, he wrote in his caption: “I will be joining my lovely talented beautiful wife on screen,” and shouted out Kathy Bates, Jason Ritter, and Leah Lewis as well. Marshall took to his comment section with a pretty great message:

Olympia will eat you alive 😎 Welcome to Matlock love!!!!!

Skye P. Marshall wasn't the only one to welcome and congratulate him, with other Matlock stars and even a fellow FBI: Most Wanted vet turning up in the comments. Take a look:

Jason Ritter: "Cannot wait!!!!"

"Cannot wait!!!!" Leah Lewis: "WELCOMIN WITH OPEN ARMS!!!!!! Come ON IN!!!!!!!! Our casa been tu casa🎉🎉🎉🎉

"WELCOMIN WITH OPEN ARMS!!!!!! Come ON IN!!!!!!!! Our casa been tu casa🎉🎉🎉🎉 Shantel VanSanten: "Yessssss 🙌❤️🙌"

Understandably, Skye P. Marshall does seem to be the most excited of them all, and she shared a post of her own on her Instagram account to celebrate that she’d be able to work with her husband again for the first time since Good Sam. She wrote:

We took ‘bring your spouse to work’ way too literally! Longest HR meeting EVER 😂 j/k. Pray for our directors 🙏🏾 Welcome to MATLOCK baby!! Let’s dance!

At the time of writing, CBS has not yet confirmed when Edwin Hodge’s episode of Matlock will air, and it remains to be seen if Langston will share any scenes with Olympia. Melanie Lynskey didn’t come on board the show for one-on-one scenes with Jason Ritter; perhaps the same will be true of Hodge and Marshall.

Whatever the case, I’ll be glad to see Hodge back on CBS after he closed out his story on FBI: Most Wanted, and Matlock itself at least has a return date. Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Kathy Bates’ series. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.