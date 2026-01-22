CBS Just Renewed Ten Shows, But I'm Thinking About The Two That Have Unclear Fates

We’re inching closer to that exciting yet scary time on the 2026 TV schedule where shows find out if they get to return for another season or not. CBS is dishing out that news right now, though, as it just issued renewals for ten of its series. However, while that number is massive, it does not encapsulate its whole slate, and there are two scripted series that are still waiting on news about whether they’ll get another season or wind up on the list of shows ending in 2026.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

CBS Renewed Ten Shows

Much like they did in 2025, CBS renewed a bunch of its shows in one swoop. So, without further ado, here are the ten series the network decided to pick up for another season:

NCIS

NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Sydney

Fire Country

Matlcok

Elsbeth

Tracker

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Survivor

The Amazing Race

In a press release from CBS, it was noted that Tracker is the No. 1 series, while Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is the No. 1 comedy, and Matlock is Thursday’s No. 1 entertainment program. Overall, none of these renewals come as a surprise, and I’m sure fans are thrilled they are getting more of them.

Now, before these ten shows got the good news, we did know the fate of a few other series. Ghosts picked up a two-season order in 2025, so we were aware that it would be present on the 2026-2027 slate. Meanwhile, Boston Blue and Sheriff Country were renewed in late 2025 for their respective sophomore seasons. Adding to the pile of renewals, FBI got a multi-season pickup a couple of years ago, and we knew about the fates of the new shows, Cupertino and Einstein.

So, now you might be wondering: What’s left? Well, two shows fates now hang in the balance, so let's talk about them.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Now, We’re Waiting To Find Out The Fates Of DMV And Watson

Looking at CBS’s 2025-2026 slate , only two scripted shows that are currently airing have unclear futures, and those are the new sitcom DMV and the drama Watson, which is in its second season.

So, I can’t help but wonder when news will arrive about their futures. CBS’s announcement did note that “additional series order and renewals will be made at future dates.” However, when news comes about almost every other show, I can’t help but be a bit nervous.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau /CBS)

It’s also worth noting that, along with DMV and Watson, we don’t know if CIA or Mashals will get sophomore seasons. However, those shows haven’t even started yet, so obviously, we’ll have to wait for news about renewal or cancellation.