The NSFW Reaction John Stamos’ Wife Had To His Hunting Wives Season 2 Casting

When we look back at the 2025 TV schedule, one of the new series I'll remember most is Netflix’s The Hunting Wives. While we hadn’t heard much about it in the lead-up to its release, critics’ thoughts on it quickly sold us, and the raunchy, soapy crime drama became a verified hit on the streamer. Now, John Stamos is set to join Season 2, and he just shared the hilarious thoughts his wife had when he nabbed the gig.

Earlier this week, it was reported that John Stamos would be joining The Hunting Wives alongside series stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney and more. Here’s how Stamos broke his silence about his casting, and on Today no less:

I told my wife I was doing it, and she said, ‘Are you gonna show your penis?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ But it’s one of those shows.

Hey, in her defense, there’s a lot of nudity on The Hunting Wives!

Stamos’ wife is Caitlyn McHugh. They got married and welcomed their son in the same year of 2018 after meeting on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The Texas-set series is about a woman named Sophie who moves to a fictional town called Maple Brook, where she meets a socialite named Margo and her friends, who are into a lot of hedonistic activities behind the curtains. And that means… a lot of sex scenes are featured in the show. When asked if Stamos would go full-frontal for the series, he left things open-ended, by saying this:

Well, we’ll see.

According to Variety’s report that Stamos is joining the new season, he’ll play a character named Chase Brylan, but we don’t know anything else about him. Other newcomers to the series will be Twilight’s Cam Gigandet, Fallout’s Dale Dickey, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kim Matula and The Wilds’ Alex Fitzalan.

When The Hunting Wives came out in mid-2025, it was a huge success, at one time being the most-streamed series in the U.S., with 2 billion minutes streamed from those with a Netflix subscription less than two weeks after its release. So, it wasn’t a big surprise when it was renewed for Season 2 in September.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series was actually originally developed for Starz, with series creator Rebecca Cutter getting inspiration from the novel by May Cobb, but Netflix ended up acquiring it instead. The Hunting Wives was definitely a big discussion point throughout the year, and it even became the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit with Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza.

We’re of course so curious about how John Stamos will factor into The Hunting Wives as Maple Brook deals with ongoing murder investigations and multiple killers on the loose. However, now I'm also curious to see how his wife reacts to his work on the show.