Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Revealed Its Next Guest-Filled Episode, And I Have A Sheldon-Sized Concern

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is taking a break from the 2026 TV schedule while the Winter Olympics are happening, but there are some exciting updates on the horizon. A lot of familiar faces are set to return from the Young Sheldon days, including one people might not have expected so soon.

Despite that, I can't help but feel a bit frustrated that one name is left off this list of returning guest stars, and it won't take much guessing from fans to figure out who. Before we get into that, let's get into who we can expect to see return as we wait for more episodes to be available on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription.

Lance Barber's George Sr. And Mothers Are Returning In Season 2

EW reported that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will feature Lance Barber as George Sr. in Season 2, Episode 18, airing later this Spring. This will be the second time Georgie's father appeared on the show, having previously popped up in a bizarre dream sequence when his son was sick.

In addition to Barber's return, the episode will also feature Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord as Mary and Missy Cooper, Rex Linn as Principal Petersen, and Doc Farrow as Coach Wilkins. No further details are provided, but it is worth noting the latter two were present in the Young Sheldon episode in which George Sr. died. If I were to guess, this episode will involve his death in some way.

How Are We Getting A Dead Character Twice, But Still No Sheldon Cooper?

With Lance Barber returning once again, I can't help but feel a bit frustrated that we're still waiting on Iain Armitage to return as Sheldon Cooper. While it is true that Georgie and Sheldon had a strained relationship later in life, I never interpreted the tension between them as Sheldon never came around, period.

I totally get the apprehension from the writing staff of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage about bringing back Iain Armitage so soon, and we don't even know for sure if the actor is available to appear. At the same time, when we're now bringing back a character who died in the previous series twice, I have to wonder when it'll finally be time for Sheldon to return home to Medford.

I don't need it to be a massive multi-episode arc, or even a full-length episode. Surely, there has to be a way for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to work in a few brief scenes with Sheldon, even if it's just a brief phone call with Georgie. Give me something beyond mentions by the family, because I hate that I'm obsessing about this more than when the title characters will finally split up.

Aside from this one frustration, I am happy to see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally return on Thursday, February 26th on CBS. I'm keeping my fingers crossed there's already a filmed Sheldon cameo in the works, because if we end this season without one, I may have to sound off yet again.