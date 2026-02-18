Law And Order Star Angie Harmon Reunited With A Past Love, And The Valentine's Story Is One For The Ages

Valentine’s Day is a time for celebrating love stories, and it turns out that Law & Order vet Angie Harmon has a much more beautiful love story than viewers are likely to see on the big screen this month. (Yes, even counting Wuthering Heights and its February 13 arrival in the 2026 movie release schedule.) Harmon’s romance has been more than thirty years in the making, and it's almost hard to believe that it actually happened in real life.

The news came via a heartfelt post from New York Times photographer Tony Floyd on Instagram on February 14, with his reveal that he and Angie Harmon met three decades ago as teenagers in Italy, well before Harmon became a familiar face on the small screen for three seasons of NBC’s Law & Order and a handful of guest appearances on Law & Order: SVU from 1998 - 2001. (You can find all of her appearances in the franchise streaming with a Peacock subscription and/or Hulu subscription.)

Take a look at Floyd’s message, which paints a picture of a happy ending even more lovely than you’d find in any rom com:

How sweet is that? Apparently, Angie Harmon and Tony Floyd made their first love connection when they were just 18 in Europe, but the “timing wasn’t right.” The time still wasn’t right for a lasting relationship in the next decade of their lives when they were in the early days of their careers in California. But by 2026, the pair are seemingly on the same page.

Even without Harmon's history on the large and small screens, a couple meeting “thirty-five years ago on that subway platform in Italy” and reuniting decades later to finally make it work is downright cinematic. The actress shared a message of her own on social media, and while she used fewer words, the photos are pretty adorable. Check it out:

Considering that Angie Harmon hasn’t been too active on screen in recent years, this is a fun treat for fans of her from her various TV gigs. While perhaps best known for playing Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order, she spent seven seasons on USA opposite Sasha Alexander as co-lead of Rizzoli & Isles. That cable crime drama earned a devoted audience, if smaller than what she would have won as part of the cast of NBC’s hit in its heyday. She also made her directing debut with an episode of the USA series. (You can find Rizzoli & Isles streaming with a Netflix subscription now.)

It remains to be seen if Harmon will return to the small screen in the foreseeable future of the 2026 TV schedule, but I am officially now interested in seeing her as part of a romantic storyline. That storyline might inevitably pale in comparison to her real-life love story, however, so I’m just glad that she and her partner were willing to share the tale in time for Valentine’s Day 2026.