Following The Neighborhood’s Final Christmas Episode, Cedric The Entertainer Is Hyping A Major Milestone Along With Anthony Anderson (And Cake)

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of The Neighborhood in the 2025 TV schedule, called "Welcome to Secrets and Santa" and available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription.

The Neighborhood is currently in the midst of its eighth and final season, and CBS' longest-running current comedy has officially aired its very last Christmas episode as the fall finale. Everything was merry and bright by the end, complete with an engagement ring burning in somebody's pocket, but fans have even more to celebrate beyond what happened in the episode. Cedric the Entertainer took to social media to hype an upcoming episode for the 2026 TV schedule, and he was joined by real-life friend and upcoming guest star Anthony Anderson... as well as a very big cake.

The credits rolled on "Welcome to Secrets and Santa" with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) back in Tina's (Tichina Arnold) good books after a misunderstanding over their anniversary tradition, Marty working on proposing to Courtney (Skye Townsend), Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) making the most of sparks flying with Mercedes (Amber Stevens West), Dave (Max Greenfield) spilling a secret to his wife, and Gemma (Beth Behrs) realizing that she was going to have a very hard time keeping that secret herself.

Now, fans are facing more than two months without any new episodes, but Cedric the Entertainer's Instagram post at least delivers something to get excited about. Take a look:

Hello there, Anthony Anderson! Based on Cedric the Entertainer's caption, he's evidently been wanting to bring the black-ish vet on board The Neighborhood for a while, and the timing and writing worked out for him in the upcoming 150th milestone episode. The Neighborhood star and EP appeared in two episodes of black-ish back in 2018, so it's fitting that Anderson makes it onto the CBS comedy before the series finale in the new year. "Welcome to Secrets and Santa" was Episode 143, so six episodes will have to air in 2026 before Anthony Anderson is on board for #150.

The news about the 150th episode with Anthony Anderson on set wraps up a big year for guest stars on The Neighborhood, and I don't just mean Holly Robinson Peete appearing as Calvin's ex in the Christmas episode. Tracy Morgan appeared in his second episode of the sitcom early in Season 8 before starring in the spinoff, called Crutch, that's available streaming on Paramount+. (The former 30 Rock actor opened up about feeling like "Iron Man" by filming multiple sitcoms at once.)

It's also not a surprise that Cedric the Entertainer would want Anthony Anderson to come on board The Neighborhood before the end, and not simply because of his own episodes of black-ish. The two comedians co-created AC Barbecue, a lifestyle brand for grilling enthusiasts with the goal of providing tools, flavor, and community for grilling. The two friends crafted specialty barbecue seasonings together, and the brand has since expanded to include campus kitchens and sit-down restaurants. They may have posed with cake to celebrate The Neighborhood's 150th episode, but the two actors know their way around a grill!

Cedric the Entertainer's post was admittedly short on details, so fans might have a bit of a wait before getting more information on the 150th episode. The Neighborhood doesn't return in 2026 until Monday, February 23, and the milestone presumably won't hit the airwaves on CBS until several weeks later. In the meantime, you can always revisit earlier seasons streaming on Paramount+, as well as the Crutch spinoff starring Tracy Morgan. The cancellation means The Neighborhood is running out of episodes overall, but Beth Behrs at least had a positive spin to how the comedy is ending.