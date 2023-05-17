FBI's Jubal Valentine Warns 'Viewer Discretion Advised' For 100th Episode, So How Worried Should Fans Be For The Season 5 Finale?

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of FBI Season 5, called “Torn,” and preview material for the Season 5 finale.

The upcoming Season 5 finale of FBI will also be the hit drama’s 100th episode, and all signs point toward CBS pulling out all the stops for the milestone. After “Torn” addressed OA’s struggles with balancing his faith with his job and ended with him attending prayer services, the finale – called “God Complex” – will see the team in a time crunch while Scola has a big choice to make. In promo material for the episode, Jubal himself warns “viewer discretion advised,” and it seems safe to say that fans should worry about what’s in store for Maggie and Co.

It’s not every show that can end a season with a milestone episode, and “God Complex” appears to be one that fans won’t want to miss. Check out the preview:

After 99 episodes of the agents tackling cases that can range from troubling to downright gruesome, it seems like the case of the finale must be unlike any other if Jubal specifically said “This is not just any old murder” to his team! The 15 seconds of footage don’t give away a whole lot of what to expect from the plot other than that there will be some shocks, but it looks like a dangerous scene will happen at night… in a graveyard.

It’s hard to imagine any situation with stakes as high as what the agents faced in the three-show crossover earlier this year, which involved what actor John Boyd described as an “unforgivable” betrayal from Isobel and Jubal to Scola. Based on the episode description for “God Complex” from CBS, Scola is in for another rough case. Take a look:

When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against the clock to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer. Also, Scola faces a life-or-death decision.

Scola has had a lot of choices to make ever since he learned that Nina was pregnant with his baby. I originally speculated that Nina’s pregnancy and a job opportunity could mean Scola leaving his job at 26 Fed , but he recently decided that he shouldn’t step out of the action even if it did mean risking his own life as a dad-to-be.

As for the team racing against the clock… well, this team has risen to all manner of challenges over the years, but FBI may have something much more dangerous than usual in store for the 100th episode that doubles as Season 5 finale. On the whole, it seems that there’s a lot for fans to worry about in the days ahead of the big episode, but we can always revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .