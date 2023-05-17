FBI's Jubal Valentine Warns 'Viewer Discretion Advised' For 100th Episode, So How Worried Should Fans Be For The Season 5 Finale?
Something intense is surely on the way to FBI with a character warning about viewer discretion!
Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of FBI Season 5, called “Torn,” and preview material for the Season 5 finale.
The upcoming Season 5 finale of FBI will also be the hit drama’s 100th episode, and all signs point toward CBS pulling out all the stops for the milestone. After “Torn” addressed OA’s struggles with balancing his faith with his job and ended with him attending prayer services, the finale – called “God Complex” – will see the team in a time crunch while Scola has a big choice to make. In promo material for the episode, Jubal himself warns “viewer discretion advised,” and it seems safe to say that fans should worry about what’s in store for Maggie and Co.
It’s not every show that can end a season with a milestone episode, and “God Complex” appears to be one that fans won’t want to miss. Check out the preview:
After 99 episodes of the agents tackling cases that can range from troubling to downright gruesome, it seems like the case of the finale must be unlike any other if Jubal specifically said “This is not just any old murder” to his team! The 15 seconds of footage don’t give away a whole lot of what to expect from the plot other than that there will be some shocks, but it looks like a dangerous scene will happen at night… in a graveyard.
It’s hard to imagine any situation with stakes as high as what the agents faced in the three-show crossover earlier this year, which involved what actor John Boyd described as an “unforgivable” betrayal from Isobel and Jubal to Scola. Based on the episode description for “God Complex” from CBS, Scola is in for another rough case. Take a look:
Scola has had a lot of choices to make ever since he learned that Nina was pregnant with his baby. I originally speculated that Nina’s pregnancy and a job opportunity could mean Scola leaving his job at 26 Fed, but he recently decided that he shouldn’t step out of the action even if it did mean risking his own life as a dad-to-be.
As for the team racing against the clock… well, this team has risen to all manner of challenges over the years, but FBI may have something much more dangerous than usual in store for the 100th episode that doubles as Season 5 finale. On the whole, it seems that there’s a lot for fans to worry about in the days ahead of the big episode, but we can always revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
The Season 5 finale of FBI will air on Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. All three shows will return in the 2023-2024 TV schedule after two-season renewals last spring.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley