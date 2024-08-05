First Look At Stephen King's IT Prequel Welcome To Derry Gives Fans Blood, Balloons, And Pennywise's Creepy Laughter

Of all the upcoming Stephen King adaptations currently in progress, TV audiences are almost definitely most excited about the spinoff Welcome to Derry , which will take fans back to an earlier chapter from the world of Andy Muschietti’s IT films . And it’s certainly going to be just as dark and deadly of a chapter as the two timelines that played out in the two films, as proven in brief through a new video showcasing the first footage from not only Welcome to Derry, but the full lineup of HBO and Max’s impending creative efforts.

But even though it may not be a full-blown trailer, our initial peek into this classic horror setting hits all the right notes that one would expect and hope for. We’ve got some blood, we’ve got Welcome to Derry ’s young cast members looking severely freaked out, and we’ve got our first floating red balloon, complete with the goosebump-inspiring sounds of Pennywise’s hyuk-hyuk laughter. Check out the big preview trailer below, with the King-friendly footage popping up at the 1:04 mark.

We have our first look at Gotham vet Chris Chalk as some kind of a night watchman or security guard (or possibly a custodian) making a horrifying discovery, and it appears as if he’s in a sewer setting, which would tie up nicely with the way Pennywise first appears to Georgie via curb grating. And that’s not even the only threat Chalk’s character has to deal with, since the 1950s setting comes with some damning caveats hinted at by the “Legion of White Decency” sign attached to Derry’s billboard.

Beyond that, though, IT: Welcome to Derry’s teaser footage is mostly focused on the town’s younger residents in various forms of distress. Screaming while covered in blood? Check. Screaming while inside a movie theater? Check. A fearful look while covered in some kind of shiny goo mixed with blood? Yep, that’s here, too, and I’m very curious what all that gunk is.

But not as curious as I am to see how this new series brings Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise back into the fold, and all the ways he’ll inevitably torture kids’ minds. While we don’t get a full-on shot of him in the first look, there’s that oh-so-familiar red balloon floating as the creature’s clownish laughter rings out. Not sure how this kid will play into the (deadly) fun and (also deadly) games, but he’s got a killer grin.

(Image credit: Max YouTube)

IT: Welcome to Pennywise, which isn’t the only upcoming horror TV show on HBO’s future roster, was also showcased on Max’s X page with a standalone first-look clip that features two extra shots that aren’t in the full preview.

This ain’t America. This is Derry. The @HBO Original Series #ItWelcomeToDerry is coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/4yO3tSGyUAAugust 5, 2024

Another peek at the slime-covered kid, this time in full dread mode, as well as a shot of various youths rushing at an exit door, though it’s not quite clear where they are. I can’t imagine any place that has red-painted walls in Derry is an extremely comfortable area to hang out in.

