First Looks At FBI: International's London Case Introduce Smitty's Mom, And This Doesn't Seem Like A Happy Family Reunion

FBI: International is approaching the end of Season 3 in the 2024 TV schedule, and the next episode could be one that was well worth waiting all season for. The Fly Team will travel to London for their latest case, which will put Smitty (Eva-Jane Smith) on her home turf for the duration. In some first look photos for the episode on May 7, Smitty reunites with her mom, and it doesn't look like a happy reunion for mother and daughter.

The new FBI: International episode on May 7 is called "Touts" and will see the Fly Team head to the U.K. after a former member of the Irish Republican Army (who later became a U.S. citizen) is killed in London while touring youth football academies with his son. And it's safe to say that there's more conflict on the way than Brits vs. Americans over whether "soccer" or "football" is the proper term for the sport! With violence increasing in London, Smitty will turn to her mom (Pippa Haywood) for possible help via connection to an old family friend.

And while Smitty hasn't divulged a ton about her family over her time on FBI: International so far, an exclusive look at her with her mom already says a lot. Take a look:

While it remains to be seen if Smitty's mom actually does have any information to help the Fly Team's investigation, this doesn't look like a happy homecoming for the Europol agent. After all, fans see her under stress on a weekly basis, but not usually with that kind of look on her face! Another photo proves that Eva-Jane Willis got to film in a pretty beautiful location when FBI: International produced this episode:

A mission involving the IRA and bodies dropping certainly isn't a sightseeing vacation, but Smitty gets to spend some time near Tower Bridge in London, and there are less scenic places to do an investigation. Another photo shows her conversation with somebody who is not her mother, and doesn't appear to be another member of the Fly Team either:

Smitty of course won't be working the case all on her own, and fans will undoubtedly be curious about what Forrester is up to after the news that Luke Kleintank is leaving FBI: International before the end of Season 3 and no answers about how it's going to happen. Only time will tell on that front, but another photo shows Vo and Raines in the field:

This has been a big season for both Vo and Raines. For Vo, she had to step up as a leader in the wake of Kellett's departure (due to actress Heida Reed leaving the show). For Raines, he went from being the one agent who definitely didn't die in the explosion in the Season 2 finale to the one character who really could die in the Season 3 premiere.

See what's in store for Smitty in her reunion with her mom in the next new episode of FBI: International on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET, between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find all three shows streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.