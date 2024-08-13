Flava Flav Came To The Olympics Rescue Once More After Jordan Chiles Got Her Bronze Medal Taken Away. Now, Her Mom's Responded

For two weeks, the 2024 Summer Olympics, which were held in Paris, provided viewers with some truly memorable moments. Unfortunately, not all of those were totally positive. Take the situation involving Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, whose bronze medal for the women’s floor event was reallocated. This stemmed from an appeal filed by Romania following the event. The situation is currently still influx and, amid that, Flavor Flav came to the rescue (again) by having a sweet gift crafted for Chiles. Now, the Olympian’s mother has responded to the gesture as well.

What Did Flavor Flav Give To Jordan Chiles?

Flavor Flav – who would like to be known as “King Swiftie” among Taylor Swift admirers – was one of the many who was following the situation involving Jordan Chiles. The veteran rapper voiced support for the young athlete and eventually promised that he would have a bronze clock made for her. Well, Flav delivered on that promise, as he posted a video of said trinket on social media. You can check out the clip, which was shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) down below:

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEzAugust 13, 2024

Based on the tens of thousands of likes, it’s evident that quite a few social media users approve of that gift, which is honestly very sweet. Some time later, Gina Chiles – Jordan’s mother – took to the social media platform to react. The matriarch did so on her daughter’s behalf, because the latter is currently taking some time away from social media. Gina shared the following response in her own X post:

Thank you. Means the world. She's not on socials right now as you can imagine. I'll share it with her. 🫶🏽

During the women’s floor final at the Olympics, Jordan Chiles initially notched a 13.666 score after performing a strong routine. Chiles’ score was changed to a 13.766, however, after her coach, Cecile Landi, appealed the difficulty score. That put the gymnast in a position to dethrone Romanian Olympian Ana Barbosu (who scored a 13.7) from third place. Romania later filed its own appeal to The Court Of Arbitration For Sport, arguing that Landi’s appeal was submitted too late and should not have been submitted. The court ultimately ruled in Romania’s favor, effectively reinstating Chiles’ original score and taking away her medal. USA later submitted additional evidence to support their case but, as noted in the statement below, their efforts were unsuccessful:

Statement from USA Gymnastics on CAS Notice: pic.twitter.com/HoSiKjx9wlAugust 12, 2024

Some would argue that Olympic rules should be changed in order to prevent a situation like this from happening again down the road. It’s unfortunate that it’s played out in this way, though it still warms my heart to see Flavor Flav provide support in this manner. And we probably shouldn’t be surprised based on how generous he’s been as of late.

Flavor Flav Helped Out Another Athlete In A Very Sweet Way

If you thought the Public Enemy co-founder’s bronze clock gift was sweet, then you’ll appreciate this as well. The unashamed Disney adult actually helped pay an Olympian’s rent. During the games, Team USA discus thrower Veronica Fraley revealed that only 75% of her rent was covered by her school, Vanderbilt University, per CBS News . Flav sprung into action upon hearing that news, as he took to the web to offer his financial services. Not only that, but his generosity also prompted American tech mogul Alexis Ohanian (who’s married to Serena Williams) to do the same.

They say it takes a village, and it’s definitely clear that Flavor Flav doesn’t mind being a part of one. One would think that both Jordan Chiles and Veronica Fraley won’t soon forget the way that he supported them. In many people’s minds, Flav will surely remain one of the most eccentric personalities in the hip hop scene. But let’s also make it known that he’s proving himself to be one of the most kind-hearted stars in that business as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors