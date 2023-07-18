While Flavor Flav Doubled Down On His Swiftie Status, He Also Admitted To Being A Disney Adult, And I'm Shook

With the good, comes the bad, and with fandom comes haters. With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour becoming one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of the year, there are tons of folks hating on her fans and their devotion. This led to the creation of a meme comparing Swifties and Disney Adults (which is a fandom of folks who love the Disney Parks). Both are not bad things, despite what some people say, and of all people Flavor Flav is doubling down on his love for both fandoms, and I’m shook.

For context, someone tweeted a meme from Breaking Bad of Jesse and Walter shaking hands. Aaron Paul’s character is labeled as the Disney Adults and Bryan Cranston’s character represents the Swifties, they’re shaking on “being the most insufferable people on earth.” Admittedly, it’s a funny meme, but as a self-proclaimed Swiftie it was a little hard to read. Thankfully, Flavor Flav nicely clapped back on Twitter by unabashedly showing his love for Taylor Swift and the Disney Parks, check it out:

GOOD NEWS,,, your boy is both,!!! https://t.co/HXthLpXKhJ pic.twitter.com/dGlnHpeNmHJuly 18, 2023 See more

Aren’t those photos the best? Flavor Flav clearly loves both Disneyland and T-Swift a lot, and his admiration is infectious. Although, I’m seriously shook over the fact that he’s a fan of both. Let’s just say I didn’t have this on my 2023 bingo card, but I’m so happy it happened.

While the Disney Adult development from Flavor Flav is new, his love for Taylor Swift is not. As the “Cruel Summer” singer releases more music and continues her tour, the rapper has been showing his love for her, and posting about how much he loved his experience seeing the Eras Tour for himself.

Flavor Flav attended Swift’s show in Detroit, and he seemed to be living his best life. He was trading friendship bracelets with Swifties , and he posted a video of himself jamming out to “I Knew You Were Trouble,” he even dressed up for the occasion by rocking a Red outfit. While some folks like to hate on Taylor Swift's fans, they’re a truly loving community and being part of it is so fun, as rapper clearly showed in his posts about the concert.

This kind of passion can also be seen in Flavor Flav’s love for the Disney Parks. While some people hate on Disney Adults for going to the parks , there’s no denying the passion and love they have for Disney. The rapper proclaimed himself a Disney Adult by posting an adorable photo with Mickey and Minnie, and his shirt even matched the pink and purple outfits the mice were rocking. Honestly, I find all this love wholesome, and his appreciation for the fandoms is just as heartwarming as the time Mickey Mouse met a Walt Disney cosplayer .

Personally, I love that Flavor Flav showed off his adoration for Taylor Swift and the Disney Parks with such passion. While it was a bit shocking, overall it was a super wholesome moment of love and fandom from the iconic rapper.