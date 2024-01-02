‘Call Me King Swiftie’: Flavor Flav Discusses What It’s Been Like To Be Accepted By Taylor Swift’s Fanbase

As Taylor Swift continues breaking records, more and more celebrities have been showing their love for the superstar. Her Eras Tour has brought out many A-list celebrities, and while some are not so surprising -- such as Mariska Hargitay, who named her cat after Swift -- other celebrity fans have been surprising, yet entertaining. Perhaps one of the best reveals is that rapper Flavor Flav has been living it up as a Swiftie, and now he’s opening up about being accepted by the loyal fanbase.

The rapper attended one of Swift’s Detroit shows over the summer, where he traded friendship bracelets with fellow fans and rocked out to the singer/songwriter’s greatest hits. Since then, Flav has truly shown his Swiftie pride, as he even got a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan, sent from the "Anti-Hero" singer herself. He now considers himself the king of the Swifties, as he tells ET:

The only thing I can say to the Swifties is: I just embrace y'all back and I just thank y'all for all the love that y'all give me. Y'all getting it back 10 fold. Yeah, that’s right King Swiftie. Yeah, that’s right. You can call me King Swiftie.’

Flavor Flav giving himself the title of “King Swiftie” is truly fitting for him, and as a Swiftie, I have loved every second of him showing off how big of a fan he is. It’s also sweet that the fans have been loving him as well, considering how many friendship bracelets he got when he went to the Detroit show.

He continued by showing love for the pop star when he showed up at the premiere of The Eras Tour film. His love doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon, so maybe the two can collaborate in the future? Or, maybe he'll pop up at another Eras Tour show this year?

More and more celebrities and other notable figures have been revealing themselves as Swifties, and it’s truly the best thing ever. Even Elmo gave his two cents on the singer’s fashion, proving that she is even a big deal on Sesame Street. Meanwhile, Swift’s bestie Blake Lively shared a tribute to her and Beyoncé for their concert films after the singers showed up at each other’s premieres. It is a testament to how adored the "Style" singer is, which isn’t surprising considering how much her Eras Tour made last year.

Considering all of Swift's upcoming projects, this year will be busy, plus she will be going back out on tour in February, meaning there will likely be more celebrities checking out the show that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She will also be coming back to North America later in 2024 for her Canada and second U.S. leg. Fans, which likely includes the "King Swiftie" himself, are also looking forward to the highly-anticipated re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but as of now, no word on it yet, despite the many fan theories.

Flavor Flav is truly a Swiftie and the Swiftie King, and seeing just how much love and respect he has for Taylor Swift and other artists is entertaining and incredible. Since Swift has brought out special guests at her concerts before, maybe 2024 will be the year the rapper is one of those special guests or collaborators. He would more than likely be interested, as would fans.