Following Ghosts’ Two-Season Renewal, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock And More Reacted: 'I Am Bawling So Hard Right Now'
Ghosts, Ghosts and more Ghosts!
The Ghosts cast has been celebrating big on social media this week, and that’s because the show got renewed for two more seasons! A few days ago, CBS went on a renewal streak, by picking nine series. However, Ghosts arguably got the best news of the bunch, because it was confirmed that Seasons 5 and 6 will happen. After learning that, the ensemble – including Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock and more – posted heartwarming, emotional and funny messages about getting to return to Woodstone Manor for two more seasons.
As Ghosts prepared to air an episode on the 2025 TV schedule that marked Rose McIver’s TV directorial debut, it also got news of its two-season renewal. So, it was a big week for the Sam actress, and she wrote about how “lucky” she feels in her Instagram post about Seasons 5 and 6:
Meanwhile, McIver’s on-screen husband, Utkarsh Ambudkar, kept it simple with his IG post. Using an image of a headline about the big CBS renewal spree, the Jay actor wrote:
Yes! That means more episodes that we can watch on CBS and re-watch with a Paramount+ subscription. And that means more episodes where we can address all our Ghosts questions and explore ideas like Jay maybe someday seeing the spirits again.
There’s a lot of potential in getting one more season, but getting two, that’s even better! It also guarantees that this excellent cast has secured work for two more years. Alberta actress Danielle Pinnock noted that in her emotional X post about the news:
Along those same lines, Asher Grodman, who plays the eternally pantless Trevor, noted that this news means he gets to work with his pals for two more years. Overall, this massive ensemble seems to get along great, and their chemistry bursts off the screen. Their love for each other is palpable, and the Trevor actor’s IG post made that clear as he wrote:
I’m not kidding the love this cast has for each other and this show is so real.
Many of them took to socials to post about how proud they were of McIver for directing this week’s episode while also reflecting on the renewal news. Pete actor Richie Moriarty did that as he complimented his co-star’s directorial abilities while also celebrating the two-season pick-up, writing in part on Instagram:
Hetty actress Rebecca Wisocky and Flower actress Sheila Carrasco’s joint Instagram post also celebrated McIver and the renewal. They posted a cute BTS photo of the three of them alongside an enthusiastic caption about all this very happy news:
To close out this big happy round-up, Sasappis actor Román Zaragoza shared the same enthusiastic sentiments as his co-stars. Posting a bunch of silly selfies and a sweet message, the actor wrote on IG:
Well, Ghosts fans, the show is not getting sucked off for at least two more seasons, and that is truly incredible news!
It means more spirit shenanigans on CBS for two more years, and both fans and the cast can’t wait for it! However, the fun doesn’t end there, Season 4 of Ghosts isn’t over yet. So, while you get excited about what’s to come, make sure you catch what’s airing now on CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.
