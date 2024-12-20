I Was Shocked By How Jay Finally Got To See The Ghosts, And I'm So Here For How It Could Impact The Rest Of Ghosts Season 4

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4 , Episodes 8 and 9 – “A Very Arondekar Christmas” – are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the festive episodes with a Paramount+ subscription .

Ghosts wrapped up its run on the 2024 TV schedule with a festive and shocking bang as our guy Jay FINALLY got to see all the ghosts who live in his house. However, it came with a catch…and he seemingly wasn’t able to permanently look at the spirits. Now, that disappointed me at first. However, the more I thought about it, the more I loved that he’s still not able to see them, because I think it’ll have a really funny impact on the rest of Season 4.

To recap quickly, Jay got to see the ghosts, because of a possession gone wrong. Right before his parents got to the house, his and Sam's water heater broke. While trying to fix it, Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character was accidentally electrocuted and he was fired back into Pete while Sam fell into Nancy.

As I predicted, these Christmas episodes heavily featured possession , however, the challenge of Pete being in Jay was unexpected. Sam just had to drive off the property to get Nancy out of her. Meanwhile, it was more complicated for Pete and Jay, because – as Pete mentions anytime he can – he’s not bound to the house. After that, an exorcism to get Pete out went horribly wrong, and the ghost ended up staying in Jay’s body while Jay’s consciousness was expelled from it.

That’s why our favorite non-ghost-seeing human was able to see the ghosts.

Obviously, this was a big problem and Jay needed to be back in his body, which meant when he got back he probably wouldn’t be able to see the spirits.

So, once Pete got out of Jay’s body, zombie Jay was activated and one more safe-ish electrocution happened, Jay finally became human again – meaning he couldn’t see the ghosts.

Now, I cannot wait to see how this impacts the rest of the season. We’d been waiting for Jay to see the ghosts for so long, and I had expected it to be a permanent change when it happened. However, it appears to be only temporary, which adds a new layer to the ongoing joke that Jay can’t see the spirits.

I love that he now knows what they look like and that he can perfectly picture them now. I can see Utkarsh Ambudkar firing off some hilarious lines about what he’s imagining them doing with correct details, and I think his character might start to harbor a bit of jealousy because he knows what it’s like to see the ghosts now.

Now, nothing is left to the imagination, and it opens the door for more commentary from Sam’s husband when she relays something the ghosts say. I love that for everyone, and I think it’ll add a fresh element and some depth to the show since we’ve gotten so used to the cut-and-dry fact that Sam can see the ghosts while Jay can’t.

Our boy knows what they look like now, he can poke more fun at them, and maybe this possession will lead to even bigger developments that allow Jay to communicate with the spirits a bit more.

Honestly, I can’t wait to see how the show evolves from this point, because I think we’re headed in a new and exciting direction! To see what happens next, you can tune back into Season 4 of Ghosts when it returns to the 2025 TV schedule and CBS on Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.