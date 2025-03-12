Former Big Brother Winner Mike 'Boogie' Malin Arrested Again After More Issues With Dr. Will Kirby

News
By published

There are more developments in this ongoing story.

Mike Malin and Dr. Will Kirby split image in confessionals in Big Brother Season 7
(Image credit: Paramount+)

Big Brother Season 7 winner Mike "Boogie" Malin was very close with Dr. Will Kirby back when he won the CBS reality series. However, decades later, we've reached the latest chapter in their ongoing legal struggles. Years after being sentenced for a stalking case against his former friend, Malin was arrested again for troubles related to his former Chilltown partner.

It's been reported that Malin was arrested and jailed on Friday after a bench warrant was issued following his failure to appear in court. TMZ added that the court hearing was related to him violating the restraining order previously put in place against Dr. Will Kirby and for contacting the Season 2 Big Brother winner's wife. Bail has been set at $20,000, and Malin is due in court on March 20th.

CinemaBlend reported in 2022 that an arrest warrant was issued for the BB winner over failure to appear in court. All of that stemmed from a concerning stalking situation that took place years prior. While Mike Boogie and Dr. Will were thick as thieves during their two Big Brother appearances in Seasons 2 and 7, they went in different directions in years that followed. While Will focused more on his career as a physician, Mike Boogie found himself ensnared in legal issues including an embezzlement allegation.

Issues between Dr. Will Kirby and Mike Malin reportedly began when the latter approached his friend and asked him to participate with him in The Amazing Race. Kirby declined and, without the "Chilltown" duo, Malin was unlikely to receive an invite. Malin reportedly became upset and began sending threatening messages and calls to Kirby and his brother. Included in one of those correspondences was a picture of Malin holding a gun at a photo of Will's daughter and wife.

Malin pleaded no contest to the charges and was required to pay damages, complete 160 hours of community service and maintain the restraining order previously placed against him by Kirby. Based on recent reports, it appears that the restraining order is still in place.

Dr. Will Has Returned To Reality TV

While Dr. Will was unwilling to join The Amazing Race with Mike "Boogie" Malin, he recently returned to the realm of reality TV. He made a memorable appearance on Season 2 of The Traitors and even ruffled some feathers with his comments about fellow Big Brother players. He also was also just part of the cast of Deal or No Deal Island, which readers can stream with a Peacock subscription.

Whether he'll appear in the upcoming season of Big Brother, which is planned to air this year, is another story. Dr. Will Kirby had the long-standing role of hosting the jury roundtable each season, but he retired shortly before his grand return to TV. Now that his stint is over, maybe we'll see him back in the saddle for Season 27. That'll be worth keeping an eye on along with the continued legal issues of Mike Malin

Those looking to watch Dr. Will Kirby and Mike "Boogie" Malin's seasons of Big Brother can do so with a Paramount+ subscription.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Drew Carey on the set of The Price is Right.

Drew Carey Talks How Comedy Helped Him Through Hard Times, Including The Murder Of His Former Fiancée: 'Humor Is My Way Out’
alison victoria on windy city rehab

Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Renovated Her Chicago ‘Dream’ Home. Now She’s Selling It For Millions
Keir Dullea in 2001: A Space Odyssey

Songs That Have Been Inspired By Movies And TV Shows
See more latest
Most Popular
Sydney Sweeney on the streets of Paris in Miu Miu ensemble with brown Beau bag, shades and a black miniskirt and jacket. Oh, and leg warmers.
Sydney Sweeney Totally Brought Back Leg Warmers During Paris Fashion Week, And I’m Shocked At How Great It Looks With Her Miniskirt
Blake Lively solo in a mauve dress at the Another Simple Favor premiere at SXSW.
Why Did Ryan Reynolds Skip The Red Carpet For Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Movie? Insider Reveals 'SNL Was A Test' Amidst Legal Drama
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday smiling.
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Two People In Hollywood She Admires. One Was Tim Burton, But The Other Was A Big Surprise To Me
Patton Oswalt wearing brown jacket and black shirt on Suits LA
Patton Oswalt Told Us The Big Way He Differs From His Suits LA Self, And I Especially Like His Idea For How He Could Return To The Series
Alan Ritchson and Stephanie Leigh Schlund as Cashmere and Gloss being interviewed by Caesar in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
I Just Found Out Why Alan Ritchson’s Death In The Hunger Games Is So Awkward, And It All Makes So Much Sense Now
Nicole Kidman in Holland.
Nicole Kidman Is ‘Top Notch’ In New Thriller Holland, Critics Say, But Is It Enough To Save It From Bad Reviews?
Zeeko Zaki as OA in FBI Season 7x14
After CBS' FBI Honored Action Movies In OA's Big Episode, Zeeko Zaki Sharing What 'Means The World' Bodes Well For Season 8
Lisa Kudrow sitting on a couch in a flannet shirt in The Parenting
Lisa Kudrow Had A Real Friends Moment When She Was Serenaded With "Smelly Cat' On The Set Of The Parenting, And I Wish I Could've Seen It
Drew Carey on the set of The Price is Right.
Drew Carey Talks How Comedy Helped Him Through Hard Times, Including The Murder Of His Former Fiancée: 'Humor Is My Way Out’
Amanda Seyfried and Nicholas Pinnock stand together against next to a car in Long Bright River - S1 E4 - &quot;Blind Spot.&quot;
Long Bright River Is Set In Philly. Amanda Seyfried And Nicholas Pinnock Skipped The Accents, But They Want Eagle-Eyed Viewers To Spot These Other References