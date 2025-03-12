Former Big Brother Winner Mike 'Boogie' Malin Arrested Again After More Issues With Dr. Will Kirby

Big Brother Season 7 winner Mike "Boogie" Malin was very close with Dr. Will Kirby back when he won the CBS reality series. However, decades later, we've reached the latest chapter in their ongoing legal struggles. Years after being sentenced for a stalking case against his former friend, Malin was arrested again for troubles related to his former Chilltown partner.

It's been reported that Malin was arrested and jailed on Friday after a bench warrant was issued following his failure to appear in court. TMZ added that the court hearing was related to him violating the restraining order previously put in place against Dr. Will Kirby and for contacting the Season 2 Big Brother winner's wife. Bail has been set at $20,000, and Malin is due in court on March 20th.

Inside Dr. Will Kirby And Mike "Boogie" Malin's Legal Troubles

CinemaBlend reported in 2022 that an arrest warrant was issued for the BB winner over failure to appear in court. All of that stemmed from a concerning stalking situation that took place years prior. While Mike Boogie and Dr. Will were thick as thieves during their two Big Brother appearances in Seasons 2 and 7, they went in different directions in years that followed. While Will focused more on his career as a physician, Mike Boogie found himself ensnared in legal issues including an embezzlement allegation.

Issues between Dr. Will Kirby and Mike Malin reportedly began when the latter approached his friend and asked him to participate with him in The Amazing Race. Kirby declined and, without the "Chilltown" duo, Malin was unlikely to receive an invite. Malin reportedly became upset and began sending threatening messages and calls to Kirby and his brother. Included in one of those correspondences was a picture of Malin holding a gun at a photo of Will's daughter and wife.

Malin pleaded no contest to the charges and was required to pay damages, complete 160 hours of community service and maintain the restraining order previously placed against him by Kirby. Based on recent reports, it appears that the restraining order is still in place.

Dr. Will Has Returned To Reality TV

While Dr. Will was unwilling to join The Amazing Race with Mike "Boogie" Malin, he recently returned to the realm of reality TV. He made a memorable appearance on Season 2 of The Traitors and even ruffled some feathers with his comments about fellow Big Brother players. He also was also just part of the cast of Deal or No Deal Island, which readers can stream with a Peacock subscription.

Whether he'll appear in the upcoming season of Big Brother, which is planned to air this year, is another story. Dr. Will Kirby had the long-standing role of hosting the jury roundtable each season, but he retired shortly before his grand return to TV. Now that his stint is over, maybe we'll see him back in the saddle for Season 27. That'll be worth keeping an eye on along with the continued legal issues of Mike Malin

Those looking to watch Dr. Will Kirby and Mike "Boogie" Malin's seasons of Big Brother can do so with a Paramount+ subscription.