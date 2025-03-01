Found's Big Jamie Mystery Keeps Getting More Confusing, But I Love How Season 2 Is Handling Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Sir Behind Bars

Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of Found Season 2 on NBC, called "Missing While Matched" and streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

The momentum for M&A has been going strong on Found in the 2025 TV schedule, continuing to make the most of the NBC time slot that used to belong to Law & Order: Organized Crime. A huge game-changer happened as part of the episode that stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar hyped ahead of time, when Sir was locked up behind bars but refused to give a statement to the cops that would have landed Gabi a cell of her own.

While it was a great twist, it also raised the question: how could Found continue with Sir out of action? The Jamie mystery haunting Margaret has been an intriguing substitution, and "Missing While Matched" delivered some solid developments to both stories.

Found Raised More Questions Than Answers About Jamie

Jamie's return should have been cause for huge celebration for the M&A family, but the happiness for Margaret has been tinged by doubts about the young man claiming to be her long-lost son. Dhan has been the most openly doubtful of Jamie's stories, while Gabi, Lacey, and Zeke have had a bit more tact. Even Margaret doesn't seem entirely sure what to make of the situation, with the added complication that she connected the dots that Jamie's kidnapper was somebody she'd known back in the day.

But she has no idea just who that somebody is despite her breakthrough, and Jamie still isn't talking about who took him. The latest crumbs that he dropped were to assure his mom that his kidnapper wouldn't be targeting other children, saying that the kidnapper wanted just him. Margaret recalled something he'd said previously, and called out "Nicholas" to see if he'd respond to his middle name... and he did.

Do I know what all this means? Nope! In fact, I seem to go back and forth in each episode about whether I even really think this young man is Jamie, and there are more questions after "Missing While Matched" than there were before about Margaret's kidnapped son. But while I don't know for sure what's happening with that storyline, there's one thing I do know for certain: I'm loving the Trent/Sir scenes.

Trent Is Keeping Sir Busy (And Mark-Paul Gosselaar On Screen)

As somebody whose first experience with Mark-Paul Gosselaar was watching him on Saved By the Bell as the preppy Zack and first experience with Brett Dalton was watching him on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the dastardly double agent Grant Ward, seeing their roles reversed with Gosselaar as the villain and Dalton as the hero has been fun. (Dalton opened up about people assuming his characters are bad guys because of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Ward.)

But before the second half of Season 2, there weren't that many notable scenes between Sir and Trent unless Gabi was involved. That changed in the last couple episodes, with Sir cut off from Gabi, and Trent with the access to speak and bargain with him this time. In the previous episode, Trent had to bribe Sir with a copy of The Taming of the Shrew for information on Christian, which ultimately came too late to save him... assuming Sir's brother is really dead, anyway.

The power dynamics shifted a bit in "Missing While Matched," with Sir's attempts to reach Gabi first by phone failing. The only visitor he got was Trent, who called him out:

I heard you caught the short end of a fight with the guards. That's not very smart, pissing off the people who are supposed to protect you. What are you playing at, Evans? Oh, I see. Gabi's been ignoring your calls. She won't visit. So this was your play. You thought that if Gabi heard you were hurt that she would come running. [laughs]

Sir wasn't exactly thrilled to see that Heavy Boots was his visitor, and immediately yelled for the guard to get rid of him. When he had to sit there and listen to Trent's monologue anyway, is it any surprise that Sir had a response? Provoked, Sir shot back:

You laugh now, but I will get my Gabrielle back. See, you misunderstand one fundamental truth. Gabrielle and I are connected. We are family. Forever. Mark my words, she will come.

While I don't think anybody would agree with Sir on his claim that he and Gabi are "family," it's hard to argue against him saying that they're "connected." Just not in a good way! Gabi was already looking at a visitation schedule and imagining Sir looming over her shoulder before the end of the ep, whispering in her ear to "stop resisting." There is hope for her to stay away, though; she reached out to Ethan as a potential therapist once she couldn't bring herself to block calls from Sir's prison, and Ethan agreed with the condition that they tell Dhan.

So, will speaking with Ethan be enough to hold her back from contacting Sir? I'm guessing not forever, but I'm on board with Trent as Sir's main point of contact moving forward. The actors are interesting to watch together, and Trent stepping up keeps Mark-Paul Gosselaar on screen even while his character is locked up.

See what Found has in store while Sir remains behind bars and unable to stalk Gabi with new episodes on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, following Law & Order: SVU and its latest format twist with a victim. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming on Peacock, and I may do just that to freshen up on the details of the Jamie mystery as the plot keeps on thickening for Margaret.