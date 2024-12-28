See How Lisa Kudrow Surprised Friends Fans In Humorously Sweet Video

Lisa Kudrow just teamed up with Ray Romano for one of the latest best shows on Netflix , No Good Deed. So, in celebration of their new comedy series, the sitcom legends decided to surprise some fans on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, California who were visiting the set of Friends. And honestly, their reactions are priceless!

No Good Deed creator, Liz Feldman, took to Instagram this week to share a humorous bit that Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow did in front of the iconic Friends couch while fans took pictures. Check it out:

The video starts with Romano strutting on the Warner Bros Studio Tour where the Friends couch and fountain are set up for a photo op. He shared that his hit sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, also shot on the Warner Bros. lot as well as Friends before coming up to those on the tour and letting them know that detail. The appearance led him to take pictures with fans on the couch before Lisa Kudrow strutted in.

Ray Romano is not part of the Friends cast , of course, but Lisa Kudrow was Phoebe Buffay for ten seasons. She continued the bit with her No Good Deed co-star, by yelling at him to “go sit on your own show’s couch” comedically. The appearance had a group of Friends fans freaking out and veering on being in tears.

Some of the lucky tour guests then got the chance to take photos with her on the Friends couch.

At the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Burbank, Friends fans can sit on the actual couch from the incredible sitcom in front of the fountain featured in the opening credits. It’s not the only Friends thing on the attraction though, fans can also go to the Central Perk set and enjoy coffee at the studio’s own Central Perk cafe.

It’s a really fun video, especially because both Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow were filming their most famous shows around the same time in the 1990s and 2000s on the Warner Bros. lot, and now they have worked together on No Good Deed, which has proven to be a highlight of Netflix's 2024 schedule.

This new dark comedy follows three families trying to buy the same house. Kudrow and Romano play husband and wife, who are the owners of the home. No Good Deed has earned positive reviews from critics , and it has continued to rank among the most-watched TV shows for those with a Netflix subscription since its release earlier in December.