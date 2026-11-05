Of All The Wild Things Friends Put Ross Through, There's One Fiasco I'm Glad Was Scrapped

If we're talking epic TV cliffhangers, Friends has to rank highly among the amazing sitcoms that delivered some of the most iconic and memorable season finale twists. Remember when Ross said the wrong name at the altar? While it was sometimes the case that a season of the beloved '90s/early-'00s series would end with a jaw-dropping moment, Season 6's closer was an exception. However, there was a twist in consideration that I'm relieved ended up on the cutting (or writing, technically) room floor.

I've been working my way through a rewatch of Friends with my HBO Max subscription, and found myself wanting to revisit some of the episode commentaries on the DVD sets. So I dusted off my old Friends DVDs and listened to a few of them. In the commentary for the two-part Season 6 finale ("The One with the Proposal" Parts 1& 2), Friends co-creator and EP David Crane revealed that they considered a twist at the end of Season 6 where, after Ross breaks up with Elizabeth, she tells him that she's pregnant.

We talked about cliffhangers. For a while, there was going to be a cliffhanger where Elizabeth, who Ross is dating, they break up, and then he finds out she's pregnant. And thank God we didn't do it, because first of all, I think it would've been very difficult to have Rachel get pregnant a year later if you'd just been through a whole pregnancy.

If you're trying to remember who Elizabeth was, she's the college student that Ross dated for a little while, played by the very funny Alexandra Holden. While Holden is great, this romance seemed unlikely to last, given their age difference and the fact that Elizabeth was literally a student at the college where Ross was a professor. I don't think any of us expected them to go the distance, even when the series was in its original run.

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As Crane pointed out on the commentary, they decided to abandon the pregnancy twist because they didn't think Ross's level of investment in the relationship was high enough for the arc to work:

And we found ourselves going, "Elizabeth -- who's pregnant? What character?" And she was very nice, I really liked the actress, but the level of investment that Ross had in Elizabeth was not enough to merit doing that with the character. And also we had a terrible idea that he was going to find out at the end of next season that it wasn't his baby all along.

I'm actually glad Crane gave us a little bit of closure on the idea by explaining that Ross would've learned eventually that he wasn't actually the father of Elizabeth's baby. I'm also really glad they decided to drop the whole idea, though it wouldn't have been entirely off-brand for Ross to go through a situation like this, given that he's a TV character who got divorced three times and has two children during the run of the series. While major life events happen to all of the characters throughout the series, Ross's milestones tended to come with a side of chaos (sometimes bordering on or fully crossing into personal crisis). Still, this sounds like it would've been a level of messiness and potential devastation beyond what was typical for the character.

(Image credit: NBC)

Also, as Crane brought up, it's a good thing they didn't have Elizabeth get pregnant, as it likely would've been a real challenge to work Rachel's pregnancy into the story at the end of Season 7. It's hard to imagine the writers pulling that Ross/Rachel pregnancy twist if Ross had been preparing to have a baby with another woman for an entire season right before.

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So it was for the best that they dropped the Elizabeth twist at the end of Season 6. Instead, the episode ended with the very sweet scene featuring Monica surprising Chandler by proposing to him. After they propose to each other, the episode ends with the two of them slow-dancing to "Wonderful Tonight."