Someone Binged Friends Without Any Preconceived Notions, And Her Take On Ross Is Going Viral
Talk about a "Pivot!"
Friends is one of the best sitcoms of all time, and with any show that has that label, there’s a lot of discourse around it. But since the series is streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription, new people are always discovering the classic series. Someone who had “zero internet influence” about the NBC series just watched the whole thing for the first time, and they’ve got a hot take on Ross. Or is it?
Is Ross The Worst Or Actually The Best?
When it comes to the post-internet discourse about Friends, there are two popular topics fans tend to talk about: “why Ross is the worst” and “if Ross and Rachel were on a break”. As one Reddit user said this week, their off-the-grid best friend just finished Friends, and had a surprising take on Ross. Here’s what the new fan allegedly said:
Funny enough, when the longtime Friends fan heard the take, it got them thinking about Ross and how “isn’t she kind of right?” As the user also wrote:
Obviously, we’re talking about a sitcom character, so shenanigans are part of what makes Friends so funny. And Ross gets into a lot of shenanigans, that’s for sure. But there are definitely a few reasons why Ross is disliked nowadays. He often exhibits arrogance, is quite possessive and controlling of Rachel, and never takes fault for cheating on her. But hey, I haven’t seen it in a while. Are we too hard on Ross? Here’s who they actually think might be the worst:
I don’t know. I think you could make a case for anyone in the cast being “the worst.” Heck, the character of Rachel definitely has a lot of haters herself, and I know I’ve found Monica to be quite annoying on multiple accounts.
How Friends Fans Feel About This Take
The post has gotten pretty popular on Reddit, leading to hundreds of comments on the topic. Interestingly enough, this take was mostly well-received on the internet, with a lot of comments totally agreeing that Ross is getting a bad rep when he’s actually kind of the best. Check some of these out:
- "Whether you love or hate Ross, you have to agree David Schwimmer was brilliant in the role."
- "I love Ross. Has faults but he's not unlikeable. Obviously by design. It is a show and has to be interesting after all."
- "I don’t hate any of them but Ross is my favorite too. He’s a good friend. He can be a bit whiny though which is why a lot of people dislike him."
- "I liked Ross fine. I just didn’t like him with Rachel."
- "I watched friends in real time and Ross was my favorite back then too"
It does make you think! How do our TV opinions change without the internet? These days we're inundated with online thoughts, but there was a time when it was just watercooler chat, and perhaps more diverse ideas about our shows were discussed in social circles. Either way, it’s going to be a long time before we stop talking about Friends.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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