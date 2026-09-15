Jennifer Aniston's Sweet Photos Supporting Her Beau Jim Curtis Shows They're Definitely NOT On A Break

Jennifer Aniston spent 10 seasons on Friends helping turn “We were on a break!” into one of television’s most enduring relationship arguments and best sitcom quotes. Fortunately, her current romance with Jim Curtis has no Ross-and-Rachel-level ambiguity. Nobody has been yelling about copy girls, and as far as we know, neither party has needed to consult the rules of a technical breakup.

Quite the opposite, actually. Aniston used her Instagram Stories to celebrate Curtis and the release of his new book, The Book of Possibility. First came a photo of the book and its packaging with the simple endorsement, “I love this book...”

(Image credit: Jennifer Aniston)

Then she followed the pic and endorsement of her boo's book with a picture of herself gazing up at a very happy Curtis and finished the thought: “And I love this man ❤️.” Yeah, I think Rachel Green would consider that relationship status pretty clear.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Jennifer Aniston)

The timing makes sense. The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become. was released Sept. 8 and draws from Curtis’ work as a transformational coach, including his use of hypnotherapy, mindfulness and other practices focused on changing long-held behaviors and beliefs.

The Morning Show star has also been helping him promote it. Earlier this month, she joined Curtis onstage at New York’s 92NY for a conversation about the book, marking their first public work event together. The night apparently included plenty of playful back-and-forth between the couple before ending with a kiss and hug.

Her latest posts are considerably less elaborate, but I kind of love how blunt the second one is. No paragraph. No collection of relationship clichés. Just: I love the book. I love the guy who wrote it.

Message received.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And to underline the headline joke, there have been no rumors that the couple is actually having relationship problems; on the contrary. Most reports suggest the two are getting more and more serious. The Friends reference was simply too good to leave sitting like a cup of coffee, waiting to get cold. Aniston and Curtis were first romantically linked in summer 2025 after being spotted together on a trip to Mallorca. The relationship reportedly grew out of a friendship that lasted several months before turning romantic, and the former NBC A-lister eventually made things Instagram official that November.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Curtis has recently been doing a little talking of his own. While promoting the book, he described his relationship with the Morning Show star as bringing him “real joy” and “real partnership.” He said their friendship allowed the romance to develop much more naturally than some of his previous relationships. That seems pretty consistent with the woman posting “I love this man” to millions of followers.

For Aniston, it is also nice to see this chapter of her personal life play out without the tabloid circus that followed so much of her dating history. She gets to show up for her boyfriend’s book launch, post a couple of sweet photos and go about her day.

So, no, there is no actual relationship drama to report here. But after decades of Ross screaming about what technically constitutes a break, I feel comfortable issuing this ruling anyway: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are definitely not on one.

In case the "We were on a break" joke completely went over your head, fret not, because you can stream all ten seasons of Friends with an HBO Max subscription.