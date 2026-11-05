I Think Peanuts 12 Days Of Snoopy Looks Better Than The Charlie Brown Christmas Special

A new Peanuts holiday special is coming on November 13th for those with an Apple TV subscription, and I think it'll be better than A Charlie Brown Christmas. That may be bold coming from someone whose mother thinks the original is one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but hear me out.

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days Of Snoopy finds everyone's favorite beagle in a rough spot. With just twelve days until Christmas, he's discovered that he's on the Naughty List. Now, in an effort to help him get presents, the whole Charlie Brown crew is coming together to help him prove to Santa he's worthy. I love the idea, and I think this has the potential to be a new Christmas classic.

(Image credit: Apple TV +)

12 Days Of Snoopy Centers On My Favorite Character Rather Than Charlie Brown

A Charlie Brown Christmas is a great family movie, but after watching it for the past 37 years of my life, I'm ready for a change. I love that this new movie not only is something new to watch, but also puts the focus on the character I wanted the original special to be about all along.

Snoopy is the star of Peanuts, and for anyone who disagrees, let me ask you: Who is on all of the merchandise? News flash: it's not Charlie Brown selling tons of T-shirts, mugs, and dinnerware each year. It's Mr. Joe Cool, so I'm happy to hear he's taking center stage in this new holiday special. I'm also not shocked to learn he's on the Naughty List, because he's always up to some shenanigans.

(Image credit: Apple TV +)

I Love A Charlie Brown Christmas, But We Need To Shake Things Up

A Charlie Brown Christmas is still a great Christmas special, but let's be honest, 60 years later, it's ok to try something new. I've seen it so many times that I could play it in my head right now from memory, and I gladly welcome the chance for my child to embrace a new special we can enjoy.

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Plus, it's not like A Charlie Brown Christmas is going anywhere. Readers will still be able to stream the unexpected hit program that used a children's choir to create one of the more memorable holiday songs of the season. I'm sure when my family gathers to watch this new installment, we'll do a double feature and watch the original again as well.

I still can't say I love the fact that Apple TV has locked the Peanuts specials behind its platform, but we've seen instances in the past where the company has offered promotional periods for people to access the service for free. It's a great marketing trick, because I know I'll check out that Ted Lasso Christmas episode as well while I have access.

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As mentioned, catch Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy on Apple TV in mid-November. I'll probably hold off and watch it closer to December, but this does remind me I should get a head start on holiday shopping.