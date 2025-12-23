After Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Went Viral, The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss Is Offering To Help Him Get Clean

When a troubling TikTok featuring former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase began circulating this week, it didn’t take long for concern to spread. The video, which shows the Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alum looking disheveled and living on the streets, struck a nerve with fans who remembered him from their childhood. As speculation mounted, one familiar name who knows a thing or two about turning his life around stepped forward, offering help: none other than the now sober Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss.

Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Goldberg in the beloved sports movie, has taken to his official Instagram to publicly offer to help Chase get clean and into treatment. The ’90s movie star's video shares that he reached out to some folks who helped him get sober, and they secured a "bed for him at a detox." The only problem is that they first have to find the former child star.

Weiss's response isn’t coming from a place of distant sympathy, but rooted in lived experience, one he’s spent the last several years unpacking very publicly and, more recently, using to help others.

The original viral TikTok of Chase, shown below, ends with a GoFundMe that describes him as a “resilient soul” in need of housing, food, and resources to get back on his feet. Chase, now 36, appeared as a cast member and recurring character, Martin Qwerly, throughout all three seasons of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). His last on-screen credit came in 2011 with the video game L.A. Noire, and he’s largely stayed out of the spotlight since.

After the video gained traction, Weiss quickly took to social media explaining that he’d been flooded with messages about Chase. Rather than just acknowledging the concern, the former Ducks star said he immediately started making calls.

According to the Disney vet, he and several friends have already secured a bed for Chase at a detox facility, as well as a path to long-term treatment, thanks to support from his friend Mike Jordan and the recovery center 1111 Recovery. The challenge now is locating Chase. Weiss added:

I’m not in Los Angeles or I would go look for him myself.

The actor-turned-recovery advocate’s willingness to step in carries extra weight given his own history. After early fame in the Mighty Ducks films (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), Weiss’ life took a darker turn in the late 2000s. His struggles with addiction, homelessness, and multiple arrests became public. But that visibility ultimately contributed to his recovery. The Heavyweights actor has now been sober for nearly six years.

Back in 2023, Weiss spoke candidly about turning those experiences into material for a new stand-up comedy act. Rather than hiding from that past, he leaned into it. Notably, the former child star in recovery donated 100 percent of the proceeds from his stand-up shows to organizations focused on helping child actors avoid substance abuse.

That context makes Weiss’s response to Chase feel especially intentional. He’s not just offering advice. He’s offering infrastructure, resources, and urgency. The Blessed TV series veteran has been open about how being forced to confront his addiction earlier than expected helped save his life, and it’s hard not to see that lesson informing his approach now.

Whether Tylor Chase accepts that help remains unknown. But in an internet culture that often stops at virality, the Hugging Molly star is pushing things one step further by offering real help and a path forward.