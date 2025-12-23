More Than A Million Viewers Watched Alix Earle Post A Clip About Seeing Herself With Her Ex In The Eras Tour Doc

Swifties have been celebrating the docuseries The End of an Era on Disney+ for giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural phenomenon. Getting questions answered about how the Eras Tour worked in addition to brand new concert footage has been such a thrill for fans, but Alix Earle may have gotten more than she bargained for. More than a million fans witnessed the TikTok star reposting a clip from the doc that showed her with her ex-boyfriend.

In the third episode of The End of an Era (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), Alix Earle can be seen taking in an Eras Tour show with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, smiling at her then-boyfriend as Taylor Swift sings “... Ready For It?” TikTok user ashleykkoenig captured the moment along with the take, “No bc I couldn’t imagine seeing myself in the eras tour docu let alone WITH MY EX BF.” Check out the clip below:

The Dancing with the Stars runner-up definitely noticed her cameo, reposting the above video to the tune of 1 million views. As the social media user pointed out in her caption, at least Alix Earle made the documentary, right?

She and Braxton Berrios dated for two years before their breakup was announced in early December, just days after Alix Earle nearly danced her way to victory on DWTS Season 34 (she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy came in second to wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro dancer Witney Carson).

When the TikToker opened up about the split in a tearful post, she primarily blamed the distance they’d experienced due to their respective careers. In her words:

Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.

Alix Earle said that being in Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars “really motivated” her to want to focus on herself, and while she still loves the NFL player, she said she didn’t feel like she could be what Braxton Berrios needed.

Cut to just a few short weeks later, and she finds herself preserved forever with the wide receiver in The End of an Era.

Fans were slayed by the fact that she reposted the clip, taking to the comments to say:

Oh she reposted this QUICK 😂 – adultlunchable

😂 – adultlunchable Alix reposting is wild 🤣 – livekatlove

🤣 – livekatlove She reposted LOL I LOVE HER – caraline.walsh

– caraline.walsh Imagine trying to get over your ex and you open up TikTok to this… – its.ashley.j

– its.ashley.j Alix reposting has me weak🤣 – vallgarciaa

So much about the Eras Tour and its accompanying docuseries are like a time capsule, and nobody knows that better than Taylor Swift herself, who started the concert series singing about “the guy on the screen” and ended it with “the guy on the Chiefs.” With the end of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship being so amicable, hopefully this can come to be a memory that they can look back on fondly.