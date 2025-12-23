More Than A Million Viewers Watched Alix Earle Post A Clip About Seeing Herself With Her Ex In The Eras Tour Doc
Was she ready for it?
Swifties have been celebrating the docuseries The End of an Era on Disney+ for giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural phenomenon. Getting questions answered about how the Eras Tour worked in addition to brand new concert footage has been such a thrill for fans, but Alix Earle may have gotten more than she bargained for. More than a million fans witnessed the TikTok star reposting a clip from the doc that showed her with her ex-boyfriend.
In the third episode of The End of an Era (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), Alix Earle can be seen taking in an Eras Tour show with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, smiling at her then-boyfriend as Taylor Swift sings “... Ready For It?” TikTok user ashleykkoenig captured the moment along with the take, “No bc I couldn’t imagine seeing myself in the eras tour docu let alone WITH MY EX BF.” Check out the clip below:
The Dancing with the Stars runner-up definitely noticed her cameo, reposting the above video to the tune of 1 million views. As the social media user pointed out in her caption, at least Alix Earle made the documentary, right?
She and Braxton Berrios dated for two years before their breakup was announced in early December, just days after Alix Earle nearly danced her way to victory on DWTS Season 34 (she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy came in second to wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro dancer Witney Carson).
When the TikToker opened up about the split in a tearful post, she primarily blamed the distance they’d experienced due to their respective careers. In her words:
Alix Earle said that being in Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars “really motivated” her to want to focus on herself, and while she still loves the NFL player, she said she didn’t feel like she could be what Braxton Berrios needed.
Cut to just a few short weeks later, and she finds herself preserved forever with the wide receiver in The End of an Era.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fans were slayed by the fact that she reposted the clip, taking to the comments to say:
- Oh she reposted this QUICK 😂 – adultlunchable
- Alix reposting is wild 🤣 – livekatlove
- She reposted LOL I LOVE HER – caraline.walsh
- Imagine trying to get over your ex and you open up TikTok to this… – its.ashley.j
- Alix reposting has me weak🤣 – vallgarciaa
So much about the Eras Tour and its accompanying docuseries are like a time capsule, and nobody knows that better than Taylor Swift herself, who started the concert series singing about “the guy on the screen” and ended it with “the guy on the Chiefs.” With the end of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship being so amicable, hopefully this can come to be a memory that they can look back on fondly.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.