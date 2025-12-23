Boston Blue’s Donnie Wahlberg Responds To Fans Who Say Danny Moving To A New City Is ‘Not Believable’

Blue Bloods ending in 2024 came as a surprise to many people, and it was an even bigger surprise when a new series in the universe was announced that wouldn’t be taking place in New York. The show, already renewed for Season 2 and returning in February on the 2026 TV schedule, centers on Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan taking a position with Boston PD in the hopes of reconciling with his son, Sean, who is a rookie Boston police officer.

Since Blue Bloods took place in New York, with the city truly being a main character throughout all 14 seasons, some fans are finding it hard to believe that Danny would be willing to relocate. The character wants to be closer to his son, who wanted to forge his own identity in a different city. Wahlberg told People that it’s actually pretty believable, because his own son wants him home more than you’d think:

So many people say, 'Well, Danny would never leave New York. It's not believable, and his son wouldn't want him in Boston.' I have a 24-year-old son, and I can't tell you how many times he's asked me in the last year to move back to California to be close to him.

You can never be too old to be wanting your parents, and I feel that as a 28-year-old, so the fact that Wahlberg certainly knows what that feels like to the point where he’s using it to prove that the same thing can happen to Danny truly makes it all the more believable. Considering the fact that Blue Bloods was all about family (and it’s credited to why the show lasted so long) it would only make sense that family would be the one thing to get Danny out of New York and to a different city:

It's the most wonderful feeling in my personal life, and I'm watching it play out in my TV life. Every time there's a doubt that this guy would stay in town, I just think of my son's text, and I say, 'Oh, you think a son wouldn't want to be close to his Dad?' There's no more reason for Danny to leave New York than for his son.

That being said, it is a bit tough seeing Danny in a different city, considering fans have gotten used to New York for 14 seasons, and that’s where the Reagans are from. So that also probably plays a factor in people not believing that Danny would ever move away from the Big Apple. Again, though, it’s truly all about family. He initially went to Boston because Sean got hurt, but he stayed to be with him and because Sean needed him. And Wahlberg knows all too well what it means to have his son wanting and needing him.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Blue Bloods and Boston Blue are streaming on Paramount+/. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Speaking of family, Boston Blue has already brought on a couple of Blue Bloods characters, such as Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan and Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez, both in the series premiere. Ramirez has also appeared in a few more episodes as Danny and Baez continue their long-distance relationship.

Family has always been a big part of Blue Bloods and will continue to be a big part of Boston Blue, and it’s certainly clear with the way that Danny went to Boston without a single hesitation. Of course, there are some changes with Boston Blue, especially when it comes to the traditional family dinners, but it’s definitely been entertaining, and there’s no telling what will be next.