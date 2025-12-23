New Report Includes More Details On Kyle Chrisley’s Arrest, And A ‘Physical Altercation’ With Police Was Reportedly Involved

This past weekend, it was revealed that Kyle Chrisley – the oldest son of reality TV star and businessman Todd Chrisley – had another run-in with the law. 34-year-old Kyle was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday, and he was subsequently charged with several offenses, including assault. At the time the younger Chrisley’s arrest was reported, specific details on the events leading up to him being taken into custody were not provided. Now, new information has arrived, including claims about an “altercation” between Kyle and the police.

A release was shared from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office early this week, with Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh detailing the cops’ encounter with Kyle Chrisley. Fitzhugh, whose comments were shared with Us Weekly, said Chrisley’s wife, Ashleigh Nelson, made a call to the authorities and claimed her husband was exhibiting “belligerent” behavior. At some point, Nelson also tailed her husband in her car, as he walked down the middle of a road. Police eventually arrived on the scene and, in time, Chrisley allegedly became "aggressive."

It’s said that Chrisley eventually “charged at deputies and began to throw punches and assault deputies.” Ultimately, a “physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray” ensued, and three deputies “suffered injuries” as a result. Chrisley is now charged with “misdemeanor domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and three charges of assaulting a responder.” Chrisley also has a trio of charges linked to “felony retaliation for past actions.”

Kyle Chrisley – who Todd shares with his first wife, Teresa Terry – has been arrested multiple times over the past few years. In 2023, Kyle was arrested for felony assault in Tennessee after he reportedly got into a physical altercation with his then-boss at a trucking company and brandished a “fixed blade.” Kyle was taken into custody again in 2024 for purported aggravated assault, though he and his wife filed a lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over the arrest. The couple claimed Kyle was wrongfully taken into custody.

The Chrisley family as a whole, the majority of which is apparently estranged from Kyle – has also been impacted by some of his personal dealings, specifically Todd and stepmother Julie. In 2022, Kyle’s ex-wife, Alexus Whilby, claimed Todd tried to intimidate her into lying about his finances while under oath. That same year also saw Angela Johnson, the mother of Kyle’s now-13-year-old daughter, Chloe, start a custody battle against Todd and Julie, who formally adopted Chloe. (Kyle lost custody of his daughter in 2016 due to his addiction issues.)

Other members of the reality TV family have faced legal issues over the past several years. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax fraud and more in 2022 and began serving jail time in early 2023. Both, however, were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump this past spring. Julie and Todd’s son, Chase, was also arrested for allegedly slapping someone in a bar this past January. Chase’s rep later denied he assaulted anyone as did the media personality himself, though he admitted he “might have been talking shit” at the time.

As for Kyle Chrisley, following his latest arrest, he was booked at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He was eventually released on $80,500 bond and, as of right now, a court hearing is set to take place on January 27.