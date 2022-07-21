Friends Vet Lisa Kudrow Drops An F-Bomb As She Reveals What Her Son Thought About The Classic Sitcom

Even the biggest celebrities in the world are still just “Mom” and “Dad” to their kids, so it can probably be a pretty humbling occurrence for actors when their children give their honest reactions to certain projects. Lisa Kudrow had that experience when her son Julian watched Friends for the first time as a child. Phoebe Buffay was one of the kookiest characters on television in the mid-’90s, but million of fans’ adoring praise wasn’t mirrored by Kudrow's young son, and the actress jokingly recalled how his reaction nearly compelled her to spit an F-bomb at him.

Lisa Kudrow appeared as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers , where she remembered how Julian — who was 5 years old when Friends wrapped production in 2004 — had started watching the classic sitcom because his school friends were checking it out. He liked the show, to be sure, but the Better Nate Than Never actress recalled how she felt taken down a notch after he indicated that Phoebe might not be his favorite character. She recalled:

So he watched it and he was impressed. He goes, ‘It’s actually really funny.' This little kid, he’s like, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘Fuck you!’

The actress laughed as she assured Seth Meyers that she didn’t actually say that to her son, but I believe most parents can sympathize with such an urge. But there’s no doubt she could understand why a young boy would connect more with jokesters like Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and the dino-loving Ross (David Schwimmer). Believe me, we all have our favorites when it comes to Friends, so there was no doubt plenty of love to go around for the ensemble, but a mom will always hope she’s her little boy’s favorite, right?

In the end, Lisa Kudrow said Julian is absolutely not required to like her shows, but what’s an actress gotta do to get a little respect? Kudrow continued:

I mean, listen, it’s not required that you’re a fan. You don’t have to like what I do. But don’t be so demeaning! Wow.

Surely Julian learned his lesson after that, and Lisa Kudrow expressed what a joy it was when her now-24-year-old son complimented her on The Comeback — which she created and starred in in 2005 — and wanted to talk to her about it. To that end, The Comeback should be required viewing and in the same "classic modern comedy" conversations that Friends is.

There’s no doubt the actress who brought Phoebe/Regina Phalange/Princess Consuela Banana Hammock to life continues to get praise from fans who can’t stop quoting the show , even 18 years after its season finale aired (guilty as charged). In fact, fans likely remember Lisa Kudrow's dialogue better than the actress herself! Kudrow has spoken about how she, like co-star Courteney Cox, doesn't remember most of the Friends episodes, and hasn't even seen them all. What is that like?