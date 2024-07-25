Full House's John Stamos And Dave Coulier Played Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Together, And I'm Definitely Rewatching Their Debate Over Law And Order: SVU's Olivia Benson

Spoilers ahead for the July 24 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returned not too long ago in the 2024 TV schedule, with new sets of celebrities ready to tackle trivia in the hopes of winning up to $1 million for charity. There has been plenty of fun with John Mulaney and Nick Kroll burning through lifelines as well as Lisa Ann Walter and Rosie O'Donnell showing off pun skills. The latest episode teamed up Full House alums John Stamos and Dave Coulier, and I knew I was going to rewatch as soon as it took them a minute and some debate to answer a Law & Order: SVU question... when Stamos himself was on SVU! Luckily, rewatching won't be a challenge with a Hulu subscription.

After the two sitcom stars made their entrances, Dave Coulier announced that he was playing for Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation while John Stamos was playing for Childhelp. The men pretty much cruised through the first five questions, but they weren't so confident when they faced a question about TV, of all things, and they made the situation pretty entertaining... at least for me, as a Law & Order viewer! The $2,000 question posed to the Full House alums by host Jimmy Kimmel was:

In 2024, New York's Rockefeller Plaza was temporarily renamed 'Olivia Benson Plaza' to celebrate the 25th anniversary of what TV series?

Now, if you are a Law & Order: SVU fan who watched the milestone 25th season, you probably knew right away that Rockefeller Plaza was renamed for Olivia Benson earlier this year, and maybe even seen Mariska Hargitay's photos from it. Still, the four options for Stamos and Coulier were all shows that premiered 25 years ago:

A. The West Wing

B. Family Guy

C. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

D. The Sopranos

Now, of course not everybody is going to be an SVU expert or have seen enough of these shows to narrow down the four to one. But Stamos and Coulier are such a great comedic duo that their debate was fun to watch, made all the more so for me due to the fact that I've definitely seen Stamos' episode of Law & Order: SVU more than once thanks to USA Network marathons. He guest-starred opposite Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in Season 12, back in 2011.

And to his credit, Stamos admitted as much, and I'm not entirely convinced that he didn't 100% know the correct answer but just didn't want to commit when it was funnier for him to not know. Coulier said that they "couldn't be friends" if they got the question wrong with all four lifelines still at their disposal, but Stamos worked himself up to commit to SVU as their final answer... although he looked pretty nervous while waiting for Kimmel to reveal whether or not he was right!

Fortunately, Stamos did get the correct answer, and earned a kiss on the cheek from Coulier for it. All in all, I would certainly watch more episodes of just the two Full House veterans cracking jokes in front of Jimmy Fallon. I'm not the only SVU fan who got a kick out of the former SVU guest star struggling over Olivia Benson, though, as there was definitely some commentary on X (formerly known as Twitter):

@torturedwriterx: "How do both John Stamos and Dave Coulier not know Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Like John was literally in an episode"

"John Stamos having to think about this answer when he was literally on an episode of SVU." @tkslittlesway: "Oh come on John Stamos! You were on an episode of SVU!"

John Stamos and Dave Coulier's time on the show may be over, but the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fun will continue with new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you prefer to stream or just – like me – want to rewatch the latest episode, you can find it streaming next day on Hulu. Law & Order: SVU is also available on Hulu, if you want to catch up on your Olivia Benson trivia as well!