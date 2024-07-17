Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Lisa Ann Walter And Rosie O'Donnell Test Their Pun Expertise In Exclusive Clip, And I Trust The Abbott Elementary Teacher

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned to ABC in the 2024 TV schedule with a premiere featuring Jon Mulaney and Nick Kroll, followed by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. For the new episode on July 17, prolific actress Rosie O'Donnell and Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter will be in the hot seat to try and win money for charity. In an exclusive episode clip (seen above), the duo's fate relies on their knowledge of puns and eels. While Walter plays a teacher in ABC's hit school-based sitcom, does that translate to game show trivia? Take a look to find out!

With $16,000 at stake, the two actresses were on the verge of making it to the next tier and getting that much closer to $1 million for their charities when they faced the eel/pun question. Personally, I get a kick out of the reveal that the Abbott Elementary teacher landed on the right answer not due to an encyclopedic knowledge of puns, but because she could name moray as a kind of eel. She deserves that bow she took at the very end, and it's easier than ever to understand how she won Celebrity Jeopardy Season 2.

Fortunately, the wait to see Lisa Ann Walter and Rosie O'Donnell's full attempt to win $1 million isn't much longer, as their episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The episode will also feature comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and actor Omar J. Dorsey as a duo playing for charity. If you missed last week's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire season premiere, you can find it streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

This primetime reboot is currently in its third season on ABC after it premiered in 2020, and this is the first that could be filmed with a live in-studio audience. Jimmy Kimmel once again is on board as host, and he has at least one big challenge in the role that Regis Philbin didn't back in the earliest days of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire thanks to the fourth lifeline.

The four lifelines of the current Millionaire are the options to phone a friend, poll the audience, cut the possible answers down to 50/50, and ask Jimmy Kimmel for his input... without Kimmel having any inside info about the answers. He wasn't able to clinch a win for John Mulaney and Nick Kroll when they faced a question about the infamous Succession bag in the premiere, but they still won a good amount of money for charity anyway.

See how much money Lisa Ann Walter and Rosie O'Donnell ultimately win for their charities on July 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ahead of a new episode of Claim to Fame at 9 p.m. ET. Plus, see where Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ranks on our picks for the 30 best TV game shows of all time!