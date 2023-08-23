Full House’s Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber React To Ashley Olsen Becoming A Mother

Even if she’s not exactly pumped about it, Jodie Sweetin ’s newest TV movie is set to share the same home as her former co-star Candace Cameron Bure , all while she’s currently co-hosting the Full House flashback podcast with fellow Fuller House vet Andrea Barber . And just in case that wasn’t enough connective tissue for everyone, the latest installment of that weekly project, titled How Rude, Tanneritos, featured the host duo reflecting on the recent news that Ashley Olsen gave birth to her first child with hubby Louis Eisner after keeping the pregnancy a complete secret.

The most recent release of How Rude, Tanneritos, titled “The Return of Grandma,” focuses on the fourth episode of the TGIF classic, which brought Joey and Jesse’s moms into the mix, while also centering on the latter’s life-saving turtle Bubba. Upon reaching the point in the episode when the family is heading out the door without Michelle, who was temporarily forgotten within her playpen, the co-stars addressed the surprise news about Olsen’s bundle of joy, with Barber stating with mild shock:

I just heard this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind.

Jodie Sweetin sounded just as excitedly blown away by the concept that their younger former co-star is now a full-blown mom, saying:

The baby had a baby! I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby. She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. All of a sudden, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, it's happening!' But yeah, congratulations Ashley and her husband. I'm just really, really happy on the birth of their little baby boy Otto. I can't wait to see him. I'm sure they'll keep it very private, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! And welcome to motherhood! It's fun.

Jodie Sweetin definitely knows a thing or two about motherhood, as she's the proud mom of two kids: daughters Zoie, who was born in 2008, and Beatrix, who was born in 2010. Similarly, Andrea Barber shares two kiddos with her ex-husband Jeremy Rytky, daughter Felicity and son Tate. It doesn't sound like either of them will be asked to babysit in the near future, considering how private and out of the spotlight Ashley Olsen and sister Mary-Kate have been throughout their financially successful adulthood.

Outside of memorial events surrounding the 2022 death of Bob Saget, it's not clear exactly how often the Full House cast gets to hang out with either of the Olsens, but hopefully there will be more than a few playdates in the future. In any case, Barber put it out there that everyone involved with the Tanner and Gibbler clans are pumped for the new arrival.

The Full House family is so happy for them. So happy.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner tied the knot back in December 2022, and she was possibly hiding her pregnancy even at that point, considering she gave birth in the late spring/early summer. Whatever the details are there, here's hoping the mother and son are as happy and healthy as can be.