Full House Alum Jodie Sweetin Reacts To Her New Movie Being Sold To GAF, Following Candace Cameron Bure's Comments About 'Traditional Marriage'

Jodie Sweetin reunited with TV sister Candace Cameron Bure for five seasons of Fuller House on Netflix, but the two actresses haven't been entirely on the same page over the past year when it comes to the Great American Family network. In late 2022, Bure commented on GAF featuring "traditional marriage" following her move to that channel, and Sweetin spoke out as an ally for LGBTQ communities. Sweetin recently learned that a movie she filmed had been sold to GAF without any advance notice, and she had something to say about it.

The 41-year-old actress stars in the upcoming movie called Craft Me a Romance. While Jodie Sweetin hasn't personally shared much about the project, the title suggests that it wouldn't be out of place among her many Hallmark credits, which include Love Under the Rainbow, Entertaining Christmas, and The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost. Her upcoming movie being sold to GAF was clearly an unwelcome surprise, as she said in a statement (via People):

Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold. So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family. I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Sweetin learning that Craft Me a Romance had been sold to GAF by reading about it in the press just goes to show how little involvement she had in the independent film finding a home. Her comment about donating any money made from the sale to LGBTQ+ communities isn't altogether surprising, as she showed support for stars like JoJo Siwa after Candace Cameron Bure spoke out about GAF's "traditional marriage" approach to romance. Bure even seemingly unfollowed her former on-screen sister on social media for a time after Sweetin showed her support for Siwa. At the time of writing, GAF has not responded publicly to Sweetin's statement.

Candace Cameron Bure was a very familiar face on Hallmark prior to moving over to Great American Family as both actress and Chief Creative Officer, and she got herself in hot water toward the end of 2022 when she told The Wall Street Journal (via TVLine) that she thought "that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure went on to explain her comments after they resulted in backlash, including a response from GLAAD. The controversy somewhat died down in the new year, but Sweetin clearly hasn't forgotten about GAF promoting "traditional marriage at the core."

Craft Me a Romance will air just over a month after Jodie Sweetin shared her disappointment that the movie was sold to GAF, with People reporting that the premiere is scheduled for Saturday, September 16. Sweetin stars opposite Lifetime movie alum Brent Bailey as part of the network's "Great American Autumn." Earlier in August, GAF announced that it has held the top spot as television's fastest-growing network for nine consecutive months, accounting for the numbers from July that saw total day household ratings rise by 143%.