Full House's Ashley Olsen Gives Birth To First Child After Keeping Pregnancy Secret For Months

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still household names for plenty of millennials, but the former Full House actresses stepped away from the spotlight years ago and did not return for the Fuller House spinoff. Now, Ashley Olsen has given birth to her first child with husband Louis Eisner, and managed to keep the entire situation very quiet. Her pregnancy wasn't even public knowledge, let alone the birth of her baby boy!

TMZ reports that not only did Ashley Olsen manage to keep her pregnancy secret from the public for the duration, but she actually gave birth in New York months ago. The outlet gives the baby boy's name as Otto, and cites sources saying that she and her husband are very happy to be parents. Olsen married Louis Eisner, an artist, in late December of 2022. The former Full House actress has not publicly commented on the news that she is now a mother at the time of writing, and it remains to be seen if she ever will.

The secret birth of baby Otto follows his parents marrying very quietly in late 2022. While they tied the knot on December 28, news didn't break that Ashley Olsen had married Louis Eisner until Page Six reported it on January 4 of 2023. According to one cited insider, the two reportedly wed with just "50 or so people" as guests present at a private home in Bel-Air. It's not clear when exactly the pair became happy parents to Otto, but it seems safe to say that they've had a very eventful year!

Along with her twin sister Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen shifted her focus from acting to fashion and they have kept their lives relatively private since. In fact, their last starring role together was in the 2004 movie New York Minute, which released shortly before their 18th birthday. They stuck together professionally, however, to build a fashion empire, and they described their partnership as like "a marriage" with "ups and downs." In 2021, Ashley explained why they've continued working together for so long. As we now know, Ashley is now a mom and Mary-Kate is now an aunt!

There initially seemed to be at least a bit of bad blood between the Olsen twins and their former Full House co-stars, as they did not return for even a cameo on Fuller House, although the spinoff for Netflix subscribers did explain that Michelle was away in New York working on her fashion empire as a clear nod to the actresses who'd played her. Ultimately, however, John Stamos opened up about the olive branch that they extended, with Dave Coulier sharing why he can understand their decision and Jodie Sweetin giving a pretty great explanation.

Whether or not the Olsen twins ever return to the spotlight, I hope that Full House fans can all be happy for Ashley and her husband welcoming a bundle of joy, as well as being able to avoid the kind of public attention that the sisters were able to step away from years ago. Congratulations to Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner on their growing family!