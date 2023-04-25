Full House's John Stamos Opens Up About Getting Olsen Twins Temporarily Fired In Place Of 'Unattractive' Redheads
The actor was not impressed with acting opposite screaming babies.
Being a parent can easily turn into one of the most frustrating experiences in the world, to say nothing of all the amazing moments and memories. And that frustration can stretch beyond normal means whenever one is dealing with disruptive kids that aren’t even theirs, such as it went for Full House star John Stamos in the earliest days of filming the ABC sitcom. While his Elvis-loving, jolly-rocking character Jesse may have exuded coolness and ‘anything goes” vibes, the actor himself wasn’t necessarily such a free spirit at the time, as indicated by Stamos directly and intentionally getting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired just for being babies, albeit of the screaming and uncontrollable variety.
To be sure, John Stamos has spoken about getting the Olsens fired before in the past, though he was perhaps a bit more spirited in going back down that specific part of memory lane while appearing on the Good Guys Podcast with hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. As fans probably remember, Stamos and Peck worked together on the Fox comedy Grandfathered (which naturally featured a noteworthy Full House reunion during its single season), and so the sitcom and soap opera vet definitely wasn’t shy about taking responsibility for getting a pair of 11-month-old kids fired. Here’s how he put it when Peck asked if he’d “tried” to get the Olsens canned.
At that point, Josh Peck and Ben Soffer commented on the twins being so miserable, and joked that maybe Hollywood shouldn't put kids to work, and that maybe child actors should be protected more. (An idea that should probably be shouted from mountaintops in regards to Dave Coulier sharing a story about farting on one of the Olsens.) Which then led into more of John Stamos self-awarely griping about babies around 35 years after the fact.
To be fair, Stamos was being mostly non-offending when bemusedly talking about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's replacements being not so attractive, but as soon as that came up, Peck and Soffer ran with the idea that redheads fall on both sides of extremes where looks are concerned, but not so much anywhere in the middle. Soffer also joked that you have to keep some of them in the closet, because "you just can't show these kids, I'm sorry," which made me laugh harder than I'd care to admit.
In any case, Stamos didn't make it sound like the ginger twins who were brought in were on the same kind of screaming-at-everything level as the Olsens, but he said it didn't last a week before he clamored for the producers to bring the original infants back into the role.
Josh Peck was very curious to learn whether or not the redheaded twins' parents were knowledgable that their kids had just been fired due to Stamos' complaints, but the actor said he wasn't aware of what their situation was. But he did confirm, as it were, that the year-old twins were almost definitely clueless about getting shitcanned.
Maybe if we ever get another Full House spinoff, which Stamos has been wary about being open to, the producers can somehow talk the Olsens AND the unidentified redheaded twins into coming back. Not so likely, since the former duo were hard set against reprising the role of Michelle for Fuller House, but that's what dreams are for.
All eight seasons of Full House can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription, while the follow-up sitcom Fuller House’ five-season run is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription. And when you get to Season 8's episode featuring Shorty the Donkey, take a second to recall the guest-starring animal was particularly attracted to Stamos while filming, which he also wasn't very happy about.
