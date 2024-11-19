Stephen Amell Kicks Off Suits: LA Filming With A Clean-Shaven Face, And I'm Already Missing His Beard

With the 2024 TV schedule winding down, it’s time to look ahead to the 2025 TV schedule , which includes the brand new Suits series. It was announced last year that creator Aaron Korsh was developing a new series in the same universe of the USA Network legal drama after it saw a massive resurgence on Netflix. The upcoming Suits: L.A. spinoff starring Stephen Amell was officially ordered by NBC earlier this year. The Arrow alum kicked off filming with a clean-shaven face, and I'm honestly missing his beard.

Amell took to his Instagram this week to share that Day 1 of Suits: L.A. commenced, and it's hard to take notice of the star's look. Since he hadn't filmed anything in recent months, he’d been growing out his facial hair, as one sometimes does during hiatus. While I hoped that he would be able to keep his look for the new Suits series, his video confirms otherwise. as the actor's face was fresh. Check out the post to see how his character, Ted Black, will look:

For clarity, this isn't the first time the Heels alum has had to shave his beard or mustache this year, since he had to have cleanshaven look for the pilot of Suits: L.A. Yet he managed to grow at least some of his facial hair back afterward. It was expected that he’d have to shave again but, now that he’s actually done it, it’s making me miss the beard.

I suppose that, if anything, any fan like myself who's pining for Stephen Amell's whiskers should just be happy that filming on his new show is finally underway. Plus, he's been sharing some sweet BTS tidbits for fans on social media:

A first look at Suits: L.A. was released over the summer, with Stephen Amell appearing as Ted Black , a former New York federal prosecutor. In the series, Ted “has reinvented himself, representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.” It sounds like Black's journey could be quite eventful not unlike that of Harvey Specter from the OG show.

The upcoming spinoff isn’t the only series that Stephen Amell is working on either. It was reported in October that he was cast in the upcoming crime drama Underbelly, which is set in the 1000 Islands region. The six-part series will premiere on Canada’s streaming service Crave, and Amell also serves as an executive producer. It seems like he is staying busy ever and, amid that, I hope Amell's beard is grown out again sometime in the future.

As for Suits: L.A., a premiere date has not been announced but, with filming starting now, one would hope that it'll arrive during the early part of the new year. Let's hope that it's worth the wait.