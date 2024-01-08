GAF Adds An Original Series To Its Lineup... Just Like Rival Hallmark

It’s no secret that ever since some Hallmark stars left for GAF, the two networks have been rivals. Hallmark is known as the Christmas network, but GAF has had some impressive movie lineups that were part of the 2023 Christmas movie schedule. It seems now the two will be competing in one other category, as Great American Family is now dipping into original scripted series.

Deadline reports that GAF will be the home to its first original scripted series, County Rescue. Julia Reilly stars as an EMT in training, trying to nab one of just three opening spots. Stacey Patino, Percy Bell, Tim Perez-Ross, Riley Hough, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, Kristin Wollett, and Bret Varvel also star in the action-adventure medical drama. The first season, consisting of five episodes, will premiere on streaming service Great American Pure Flix on February 16 and Great American Family the following day.

Although County Rescue will be the network’s first original scripted series, it won’t be the first scripted series that has aired on GAF. In 2021, the network acquired the second season of When Hope Calls, the spinoff of Hallmark’s popular and long-running Western romance When Calls the Heart. There were only two episodes, but it did mark Lori Loughlin’s return to the franchise as Abigail Stanton since her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Whether more episodes of the new show beyond the initial order for five are on the way remains to be seen. It’s possible that GAF may be trying to see how County Rescue does before ordering any more.

GAF has a few other original series on the horizon. Great American Pure Flix will be getting two new original series soon, Destination Heaven and Shadrach. Season 2 of Going Home premiered earlier this week. GAF also has a variety of syndicated programming, meaning that even though it is finally going to have original scripted shows, the network is no stranger to offering scripted shows.

Hallmark, meanwhile, is still staying strong with its original scripted series. When Calls the Heart is heading into its 11th season, and new show The Way Home is coming back for a second season. The network is also known for previous successful scripted series such as Chesapeake Shores and Good Witch, while cancelled series Ride will be airing on The CW. Now that GAF will also be taking on some original scripted shows, the rivalry will likely keep growing, even if they are completely different networks.

Make sure to catch the series premiere of County Rescue on Great American Pure Flix on February 16 and Great American Family on February 17 as part of the 2024 TV schedule. It’s going to be interesting to see if GAF will be able to successfully take on original scripted series, but if it’s anything like the lineup of movies, then fans will be in for a treat.