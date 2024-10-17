How To Watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Online And Stream The Young Sheldon Spin-Off From Anywhere

How To Watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Online

We’re back in Medford for Chuck Lorre’s highly-anticipated Young Sheldon spin-off. Between that series and The Big Bang Theory, we’ve witnessed Sheldon’s journey from precocious child genius to precocious Nobel Prize-winning scientist. Now Lorre and co. are shining a spotlight on other branches of the Cooper family tree, namely those of fledgling parents Georgie and Mandy. Below we explain how to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage online and from anywhere.

Lorre has once more teamed up with Steven Molaro and Steve Holland to create this next chapter in the TBBT universe. It’ll deliver a bit of old-school TV comfort as it reverts to the multi-camera, live studio audience format of the OG show, following Georgie and Mandy as they navigate the highs and lows of raising a baby while living under the roof of busybody parents and disapproving in-laws.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage begins just a month after the funeral of the Cooper family patriarch, George, and with Sheldon now at the prestigious CalTech. Producer Holland explains that “It's always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It's also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn't just 'Young Sheldon Season 8’.” The series will chart new ground as the young couple (once more played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment) “navigate the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” although fans can look forward to some thrillingly familiar faces.

In addition to co-leads Jordan and Osment, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones reprise their roles as Jim and Audrey McCallister, whose decision to let their daughter, her newborn CeeCee, and son-in-law Georgie move in creates more than a little bit of tension. They’ll be guest appearances from the extended Cooper clan, too, with Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Missy (Raegan Revord) among those returning for the Thanksgiving special. And don’t rule out a cameo from Jim Parsons, even if Sheldon’s currently AWOL on the West Coast.

Can’t wait to catch the Young Sheldon spin-off? Enjoy every episode with the following guide and watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage online in the US

Chuck Lorre’s latest sitcom is finally here. You can watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS from Thursday, October 18 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will broadcast weekly on Thursdays, or on-demand next-day through Paramount Plus.

If you don’t have a cable plan with CBS, you’ll want to grab a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. However, if you're eager to stream Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage live, you’ll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. That’s $12.99 a month or $119.99 per year, and provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station, while also ditching ads on everything except live TV and a handful of shows.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage just as you would at home.

While Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage online free in Canada

Those in Canada can watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on the CTV channel. The series debut is on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/PT, simultaneous with its US launch, and the channel will air new episodes every week.

If you want to watch the show live via CTV’s online platform, you’ll need to enter your cable provider details. However, it should be possible to stream new episodes on-demand totally FREE for a limited period of time – and you don’t even need to create a CTV account to do so.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus just like you would back home.

Can I watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the UK?

Sadly there’s been no word of a UK release yet. The new sitcom could air on E4 at some point, as Young Sheldon did. But even so, viewers might encounter a delay of anything between 6 and 12 months before the show finally drops, which was typical for new seasons of Young Sheldon across the pond.

However, those opting for the aforementioned VPN option with a subscription to Paramount Plus in the United States can stream the show wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in Australia?

At present there’s no option for Aussies to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, with the show not confirmed for broadcast on a network or streamer Down Under. Given that Nine and 9Now aired Young Sheldon, its likely Chuck Lorre’s latest sitcom with get a home there, but alas, exactly when we’re unable to say.

Out of the country? If you're trying to access your home streaming services from abroad, you can do so with a VPN. It’s a simple bit of software that allows you to watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Trailer

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Release Schedule

The below broadcast schedule may be subject to change. Occasionally there will be no episodes for a few weeks, while the show is generally off the air over the holidays.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 1: Thursday, October 17

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 2: Thursday, October 24

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 3: Thursday, October 31

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 4: Thursday, November 7

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 5: Thursday, November 14

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 6: Thursday, November 21

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 7: Thursday, November 28

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 8: Thursday, December 5

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 9: Thursday, December 12

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 10: Thursday, December 19

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 11: Thursday, December 26

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 12: Thursday, January 2

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Episode 13: Thursday, January 9