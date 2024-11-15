Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage EP Explained Why They Decided Against Bringing Sheldon Back For Thanksgiving Episode
I agree with the decision.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Thanksgiving." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage celebrated its first holiday episode, but I wouldn't call it a joyous affair. Most of the episode revolved around Georgie trying to get his mother and sister to attend Thanksgiving dinner even though they didn't wish to celebrate, further illustrating the impact George Sr.'s death had on the show. As we predicted from the trailer, Sheldon did not attend, but according to a recent interview with the executive producer, it was considered.
Co-creator Steve Holland spoke to TVLine about the episode and explained why Iain Armitage wasn't brought back despite the holiday being a perfect opportunity to do so. While it might've made sense for the character to return on the first Thanksgiving since his father died, Holland noted it didn't work well with the story they were trying to tell:
As Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory illustrated throughout their runs, Mary accommodates and fusses over Sheldon more than her other two children. If he were coming home for the holiday, Mary would've almost certainly made a dinner even if she didn't want to. Considering this episode was primarily about Mary's grief and not wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving due to George's death, Sheldon's appearance wouldn't work.
It's a decision I agree with, mainly because it allowed us to see more of what the Cooper household is like without Georgie, Sheldon, and George around. Missy's rebellious attitude continues to prove she deserves her own spinoff, especially when she only agreed to attend Thanksgiving if Mandy took her to get a tattoo. Her going through with the bargain was played for a joke, but I could see that coming back to bite Mandy in a future episode.
While Mary ultimately folded and showed up to celebrate Thanksgiving at the McAllister household, she left after hearing Audrey and Jim get into an argument over his drinking. Georgie chased after her, only to learn she left because it reminded her of a past argument on Thanksgiving with George Sr. and made her break down. The episode ended with Mary, Georgie, and Missy deciding to enjoy dessert at George Sr.'s grave, despite Missy thinking it was a bit creepy.
While those working in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage camp have discussed the upside of not writing for Sheldon Cooper, I wouldn't expect him to stay away forever. Christmas is right around the corner, and assuming the show acknowledges it as well, I think it presents another opportunity for him to make an appearance. Then again, we know from The Big Bang Theory that Georgie and Sheldon weren't too close after what happened to their father, so maybe I shouldn't expect him after all.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We will see what the future holds with Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage when new episodes air on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For now, let's enjoy the ride of Season 1 so far and keep an eye out for any surprises along the way.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.