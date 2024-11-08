Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage May Have Ruled Out Sheldon Returning For Thanksgiving, But I’m Stoked About Another Character’s Return

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the upcoming Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Thanksgiving." If you missed the episode on CBS, you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has its first holiday-themed episode on the way, and it's looking like it'll be a McAllister and Cooper family affair. That means viewers can expect to see some Young Sheldon characters return, but is Thanksgiving big enough for Sheldon to take time off from his studies in Pasadena, California? Fortunately, we have some answers on that, as well as an unexpected character I'm stoked to see again.

We know from when The Big Bang Theory brought in Jerry O'Connell to play Georgie that these two grew apart as the years went on. That said, Sheldon just left, so viewers might expect Sheldon to show up for what seems to be the first Thanksgiving since his father's death. Here's what we learned from the promo, and who I'm stoked to see appear in this episode.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Sheldon Come Home For Thanksgiving?

While we don't get explicit confirmation in the trailer, it seems pretty clear what Sheldon's status is for family Thanksgiving. Georgie calls Missy in what appears to be a plea to get her to attend the family dinner. He argues that "Everybody" is going to be there, and when Missy inquires about Sheldon attending, he amends the statement to "Almost everybody." Check out the exchange in the trailer for the episode below:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage 1x05 Promo "Thanksgiving" (HD) Young Sheldon spinoff series - YouTube Watch On

I would interpret that conversation to mean we shouldn't expect Iain Armitage to appear in this upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but we can't rule it out completely. EP Steve Holland noted that Sheldon could definitely pop up in holiday episodes, though I would imagine that if that were happening, CBS would sooner promote it than keep it a secret. For that reason, I'm going to guess he's a no-show for this Thanksgiving, but we'll see about future holiday episodes.

(Image credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Craig T. Nelson Will Reprise His Role From Young Sheldon As Dale

One actor from Young Sheldon will debut in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and I'm incredibly stoked about it. Craig T. Nelson will reprise his role as Dale, the boyfriend of Georgie's Meemaw Connie. Dale was around the Cooper family quite a bit in the latter seasons, occasionally giving his often unhelpful advice when approached by someone.

Seeing Nelson back in the franchise is great, especially given his past work in this format of sitcom television. Maybe with this style of show, he'll fall back into an acting style we saw during his Coach days, which would give me some of that '90s nostalgia I felt when Jay Leno lent his voice to the series.

Dale's presence also gives the audience another character to weigh in on Georgie and Mandy's relationship, which we know is likely headed to a bummer ending considering what we learned in The Big Bang Theory. Then again, Dale is generally one to try his best to not get involved in dramatic stuff, so maybe he'll keep his mouth shut even if he does sense trouble between them.

All these questions, and maybe more, will be answered when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns with a new episode on Thursday, November 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.