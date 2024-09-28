Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Is Making An Intriguing Change From Young Sheldon. The Funny Way The Show Addresses It

Young Sheldon may have ended, but the Big Bang Theory universe is continuing to expand with the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The new series centers on Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s titular characters from YS and, while that may be the same, there is one glaring difference between the two shows. G&M is taking a page out of Big Bang's book by diving into the multi-cam sitcom format, and there’s a funny way the show will address it.

While The Big Bang Theory was a multi-camera sitcom with a live audience, Young Sheldon was just single-cam. So there was no live audience or laugh track utilized. With the cast being a “little bit ham” for the live audience for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, it should be entertaining to see just how different the new series is compared to its parents how.

Ahead of the show’s premiere amid the 2024 TV schedule, CBS released a new clip from the series that pokes fun at the fact that G&M is a “laughing show,” and it’s pretty great. It sees Montana Jordan's Georgie watching a certain beloved sitcom with his in-laws and making a humorously astute point. Check it out:

That’s definitely a fun way to reference Georgie & Mandy switching formats, and I love the Frasier shoutout. For fans, this change might take some time to get used, especially if they watched Young Sheldon for all those years. However, if those same fans also watched the The Big Bang Theory (which ran for 12 seasons), that adjustment may not be so hard. Some may be of the thinking that this format is no longer effective but, as EP Chuck Lorre declared, multi-camera sitcoms are not dead.

Meanwhile, Emily Osment shared her excitement over performing in front of a live audience again. She previously did so for Hannah Montana and Young & Hungry, among other shows. Not every cast member has experience with this style of filming, including Montana Jordan. So I'm curious to see how everyone adjusts but believe that the seasoned performers will be just fine.

There will be a lot to look forward to with Georgie & Mandy -- and not just because it’s a “laughing show.” The series will see some other Young Sheldon stars make guest appearances, including Zoe Perry, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord. As of now, Iain Armitage has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Sheldon on the show, but it’s still a possibility. Despite that, I'm eager to see the two main characters receive further development and hope there are more meta moments like the multi-cam sitcom nod scene.

Fans will see just how different Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is compared to Young Sheldon when the new series premieres on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. I'd wager this will be a “laughing show” fans won't want to miss.