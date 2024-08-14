A Young Sheldon Vet Just Teased Their Return In Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And We Think We Know When It's Happening

Young Sheldon ended after seven seasons earlier this year, but that won’t spell the end for the Cooper family. Two members of the Texas-based clan are set to headline their own spinoff – Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage . CBS’ upcoming multi-camera sitcom is set to debut this fall and, with that, production on the show is officially underway. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are set to reprise their roles as the titular characters, and they’ll also be joined by a few stars from the parent show, who will guest star. Now, one of those franchise veterans is teasing their return, and we may know just when they’ll pop up.

Which Young Sheldon Alum Just Posted About Their Appearance On Georgie & Mandy?

Earlier this summer, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage EP Steve Molaro revealed three YS stars would guest star on the spinoff. The actors in question were Zoe Perry, Annie Potts and Raegan Revord, who played Mary Cooper, Connie “Meemaw” Tucker and Missy Cooper, respectively. It now looks like Revord has now reported for duty, as she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The brief shows the young star smiling and posing by what appears to be her parking spot. Check out the post down below:

While the actress’ involvement was already known at this point, her BTS post makes the prospect of her return to the franchise feel even more real. Back in March, Raegan Revord spoke about the prospect of reprising Missy on G&M , which was only rumored at that point. Revord (respectfully) expressed a desire to move on to other career opportunities, though she expressed joy over the notion of Montana Jordan and Emily Osment landing their own show. I’m not sure what prompted her to ultimately return, but I can say that it’ll be sweet to see Missy once more.

Details on Missy’s role are, of course, being kept under wraps for now, as we don’t even know exactly when she’ll show up during the spinoff’s first season. However, common sitcom knowledge does give us a solid bit of room to make an educated guess.

When Might Missy Cooper Show Up On The Young Sheldon Spinoff?

Production on Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding reportedly began during the week spanning July 15 and 19. For those who aren’t aware, shows that are multi-camera sitcoms typically film one episode per week. Accounting for the math there and the fact that Raegan Revord’s post arrived this week, it’s possible that Missy could return for the series’ fifth episode. That’s just an assumption, of course, based on the information we have. It’s possible that this particular guess could be off by an episode.

Nevertheless, it seems certain that little Ms. Cooper will appear early in the show’s run. What’s most intriguing about her return and those of the other OGs is that we’ll finally get to see these characters in a different show format. Young Sheldon was a single-camera comedy, which is quite different from a multi-cam set-up – a format that EP Chuck Lorre doesn’t think is dead . There’s also the live audience component , which Emily Osment spoke about, and she’s looking forward to returning to that format.

Aside from Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry and Annie Potts, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will reprise their roles as Jim and Audrey McAllister (in series regular capacities). While I’m excited to see how the upcoming show adds fresh elements to this fictional universe, I’m also pumped about the prospect of familiar faces popping in from time to time. There’s also the matter of whether Iain Armitage will return as Sheldon Cooper, which could be a possibility. Regardless, it’s great to see that Revord and her co-stars are getting down to business on the anticipated family-centric comedy.

