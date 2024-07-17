Will Iain Armitage Return To Play Sheldon In The Georgie And Mandy Spinoff?

Veteran producer Chuck Lorre isn't concerned with the notion that “multi-cam sitcoms are dead,” and, with that, the Big Bang Theory creator is gearing up for his latest multi-cam series. I'm talking about Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage! The series is set to premiere this fall on the 2024 TV schedule, and it's now been confirmed that lead actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment won't be the only ones reprising their YS roles. However, there's still the question of whether or not Iain Armitage will reprise his role as Sheldon on the new show.

Georgie & Mandy executive producer Steve Molaro confirmed during a Television Critics Association panel (via TVLine) that Zoey Perry, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts will reprise their roles as Mary, Missy, and Meemaw, respectively, on the spinoff. With Armitage being the last main (living) Cooper that has yet to be confirmed to be returning, is there a chance he might pop up? Another of one the new show's EPs, Steve Holland, shared thoughts that may give fans hope:

Like we’ve always said, this is a world where this family exists and can be a part of this world. We love all these actors. Sheldon is in Pasadena going to school, but I think for a Christmas or a Thanksgiving [episode], we would love to have him stop by.

The series finale of Young Sheldon ended with Sheldon at CalTech after he previously spent an episode trying to choose between that college and MIT. So, from a narrative standpoint, it makes sense that Iain Armitage won’t be appearing on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage -- not regularly, at least. Ahead of the show's premiere in the fall, the writers should have the chance to write in holiday episodes. And, as Steve Holland said, perhaps Sheldon can come home for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas, creating an opportunity for the Coopers to all come together.

Assuming Iain Armitage does make an appearance in a holiday episode along with the other Coopers, it would be the first major event that they would be celebrating since George Sr.’s sudden death during the parent series. It would be an emotional but important installment, which could generate both laughs and tears. Also, if Sheldon were to return, it would naturally give the character an opportunity to catch everyone up on his life at CalTech.

Even if that guest appearance doesn't pan out though, it will be nice to see Mary, Missy, and Meemaw on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. According to Steve Molaro, Zoe Perry and Annie Potts will be in the first episode, while Raegan Revord will appear in the second one. It’s unknown if they will be appearing in any future installments, including any potential holiday episodes, as it's too early to tell. But, more immediately, fans can simply take comfort in the fact that some familiar faces will return alongside Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. As far as other Young Sheldon characters making appearances, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will also be reprising their roles as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey, and will be series regulars. While you wait to see them, keep your fingers crossed that Iain Armitage's boy genius also shows up at some point as well.