Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Star Emily Osment Shares How She Feels About Moving To A Live Audience Format For The Young Sheldon Spinoff

Young Sheldon may be done, but the Big Bang Theory universe will live on through yet another spinoff. Premiering later this year on the 2024 TV schedule will be Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The show will see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles as the titular characters as they navigate their new family dynamic. While filming for Georgie & Mandy begins later this summer, Osment is getting real about filming in front of a live studio audience.

Since Georgie & Mandy will be a multi-cam sitcom like The Big Bang Theory, the series will be shooting in front of a live audience. Young Sheldon, meanwhile, was a single-cam comedy. Of course, Osment is no stranger to doing multi-cams, as some of her past credits -- like Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry and Mom -- were all shot in front of spectators. It’s been a while since performed in a production filmed before people, and she shared her excitement about going back to that format while speaking with ET:

Because of COVID I haven't done live audience in a long time. And so now, you know, four years later, we're actually able to open it up so we can have a live audience, which is tremendous, and allows us to have people right there in front of us, so we get to, you know, react off of, which is always my favorite part. It feels like live theater, and it's fun. Every Tuesday night, it's like throwing a party.

Even though filming in front of an audience seems nerve-wracking, one would think that it can be really exciting as well. I mean, getting fan reactions in real time and seeing how they really feel about certain scenes, especially for a new series, could be helpful. It might take some time to get used to, however, since Young Sheldon was only a single-camera series. Osment is sure to shine while being back in her element, and she'll probably provide pointers to Montana Jordan, who she says has never worked within a live-audience sitcom setting.

Ahead of production starting, G&M's First Marriage got a new logo, which really put an emphasis on the “First.” Fans of The Big Bang Theory know that Sheldon’s older brother has been “twice married and divorced,” but it isn’t known how long the first marriage lasted. While the couple seems somewhat solid, the series will likely be showing some bumps in the road for them. The show's producers will likely aim to deftly balance levity with any true drama, though. What we know about Georgie & Mandy is that it will take place after the events of the Young Sheldon finale. During her recent interview, Osment addressed just how aware she is of how much time has passed between the parent show's finale and spinoff's premiere:

I have not read anything yet, but we're starting fairly soon, and we're still in the process of pre-production. I assume it starts right where we left off, so there isn't too big of a gap for our viewers in terms of story or missing us too much. We just pick right up where we were.

CBS announced in March that a Georgie and Mandy spinoff was happening and would further expand the TBBT universe. Emily Osment’s on-screen parents, Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, will be joining her and Montana Jordan as cast members. And, at this point, it's unknown if any other Young Sheldon characters will appear.

I'd imagine that those lucky enough to see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage filmed will surely have an unforgettable experience. That's also sure to ring true for Emily Osment, Montana Jordan and their co-stars. A premiere date has not been announced yet for the new series, but it shouldn’t be long until we find out when the eponymous characters will make their grand return to CBS. In the meantime, you can stream episodes of Young Sheldon using a Max subscription.