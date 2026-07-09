Megyn Kelly Worried Little House On The Prairie Would Be Too Woke. Reviews Have The Opposite Complaint

For decades Laura Ingalls Wilder has brought the frontier alive for little girls who longed for wide open spaces. Little House on the Prairie is a delightful series, but one that also helps youngsters learn the hardships of being hungry or trudging forth in deep snow. Her prairie tales are vivid and visceral and were already made into a successful TV series in the 1970s. That was more than 50 years ago, though, and now we’re living in a time ripe with revivals, remakes and reboots. Netflix is giving the upcoming Little House On The Prairie series a go. Interestingly enough, it’s been at the center of a woke debate for quite some time now.

Megyn Kelly Worried Netflix Would ‘Wokeify’ Little House On The Prairie

Netflix announced Little House on the Prairie months ago. Back in January of this year, the frequently outspoken Megyn Kelly was very clear about her expectations surrounding the project. She was concerned Netflix would ‘wokeify’ Laura Ingalls Wilder’s works, and spoke out on social media with a warning:

If you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project.

This kicked off a bit of an online brouhaha, and even led former Little House actress Melissa Gilbert to comment on her feelings related to Kelly’s own concerns. I’m not sure anyone was even thinking about whether or not the series would take a more modern tact prior to this exchange, but it has been a major topic of conversation in the time since. Now, we’re seeing critics complain about the opposite in reviews ahead of the drama hitting the 2026 Netflix schedule .

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(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Reviews For The Revival Have The Opposite Complaint

Most reviews are painting a reasonably “cozy” picture of Little House on the Prairie as a series. Yet, reviews also spell out how sanitized the TV drama is compared to what they would hope for. Little House, for example, doesn’t shy away from the fact that settlers are coming into Osage territory, but it doesn’t get completely deep about it, either, with the AV Club noting that compared to projects like Killers of the Flower Moon, it doesn't stack up.

This series feels like it’s sanding down the more sinister truths of its subject. It doesn’t need to be as heavy as a three-hour historical epic directed by Martin Scorsese, but it should at least be honest.

The Wrap points out that the show takes creative liberties with acceptance, when in reality Caroline “Ma” Ingalls allegedly held racist beliefs she passed on to her daughters.