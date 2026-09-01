Lisa Kudrow Still Has Lots Of Love For Friends, But There’s One Thing She Won’t Do For Fans
'I wish I could, but I don't want to.'
For Lisa Kudrow and the other stars of Friends, that’s the TV role they’ll always be remembered for, regardless of the other work they’ve gone on to do. Ask them about it, though, and they’ll mostly tell you they’re OK with that. Friends, after all, is what skyrocketed them to fame and allowed them so many other opportunities (not to mention how it continues to make them millions every year). Kudrow says call her “Phoebe” all you want, but there’s one fan request she simply won’t do.
Lisa Kudrow has a lot of love for Phoebe Buffay, the character she played on Friends for 10 seasons (she also played Phoebe’s twin sister Ursula, who appeared on Friends and Mad About You). She even cried at how happy Phoebe was when her character married Mike (Paul Rudd) late in the series. So when she was asked on NPR’s Fresh Air about her relationship with the show, she had glowing things to say:
Lisa Kudrow said she, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer intentionally fostered real friendships by eating lunch together every day and hanging out on set. She continued:
If you can sense a “but” coming in Lisa Kudrow’s response, your instincts are on point, because it turns out that no matter how much she cherishes those memories and relationships, and the way Friends changed her life, she draws the line at one request:
That is completely understandable, and I think Lisa Kudrow might want to look into how Bryan Cranston trolls Breaking Bad fans who ask him to recite a famous Walter White line.
There have been a few fans — celebrity fans, I should say — who have been lucky enough to hear a post-Friends Lisa Kudrow sing Phoebe’s most famous song. The actress once joined Taylor Swift on stage for a “Smelly Cat” duet (I can’t decide who I’m more jealous of!), and Lady Gaga sang the kitty ditty with her on Friends: The Reunion back in 2021.
Friends still means so much to so many people, including me (I watch it with my HBO Max subscription every night to go to sleep). But hopefully fans can help Lisa Kudrow keep all the positivity she associates with the sitcom by respecting her boundaries when it comes to “Smelly Cat.”
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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